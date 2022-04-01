Ford recalls 737,000 vehicles over software and fire-risk issues
01 April 2022 - 15:01
Ford Motor Co is recalling 737,000 vehicles in the US over a part that could develop an oil leak and a software error that could hinder braking, it said on Friday.
The automaker is recalling 345,451 of its 2020-2022 Ford Escape and 2021-2022 Ford Bronco Sport vehicles with 1.5l engines because the engine oil separator housing could crack and develop an oil leak that would cause a fire.
Ford is also recalling 391,836 2021-2022 F-150, 2022 Ford Maverick, Expedition, Lincoln Navigator, F-250, F-350, F-450 and F-550 vehicles because a towed trailer equipped with an electric or electric-over hydraulic brake system might not brake.
