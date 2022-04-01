×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
news

Driver's licence card deadline extended to April 15

Motorists who have been unable to renew their expired driving licence cards can breathe a temporary sigh of relief

01 April 2022 - 08:13 By Staff Writer
Motorists have been given another two weeks to renew expired driving licence cards.
Motorists have been given another two weeks to renew expired driving licence cards.
Image: Denis Droppa

Motorists who have been unable to renew their expired driving licence cards can breathe a temporary sigh of relief. Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has extended the grace period  by two weeks.

The previous deadline expired on March 31, but in a government gazette published on Thursday he said all learner licences, driving licence cards, temporary driving licences and professional driving permits that expired between March 26 2020 and March 31 2022 are deemed valid until April 15 2022.

Mbalula had ignored previous calls by the AA and Outa to extend the deadline due to delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, which meant motorists could not visit licensing centres.

He said the transport department was on track with the production of outstanding licence cards and the bottleneck experienced between November 2021 and January 2022 due to a broken card printing machine would be cleared by April.

The AA’s Layton Beard said the two week grace period was insufficient to deal with the backlog and should be extended by another four to six months.

Given the problems with the production of driving licence cards and issues around driving licence testing centres and online booking systems, it was unrealistic to expect the enormous backlog will be cleared so soon.

“It leaves hundreds of thousands of drivers without the necessary documents to be on the road legally,” he said.

Mbalula is scheduled to present details about the extension on Friday morning.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Motorists with expired licence cards may be given an 11th-hour reprieve

The deadline for expired driving licences may be extended beyond March 31, with  transport minister Fikile Mbalula to give a briefing on the issue ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Crisis looms as driving licence deadline approaches, warns AA

“Insurers may repudiate claims if motorists are driving with expired licences."
Motoring
1 day ago

Wanna buy an electric car? Mbalula says load-shedding could be a problem

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula says the biggest issues for electric cars in SA are "range anxiety" and power supply.
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Driving a 1989 Toyota Cressida wagon with fewer than 28,000km on the clock Features
  2. Mercedes-Benz gives us a glimpse of its new T-Class New Models
  3. Volkswagen to recall more than 100,000 cars on fire risk news
  4. Motorists with expired licence cards may be given an 11th-hour reprieve news
  5. CONSUMER WATCH | Problematic 2017 Renault Kadjar spent months in workshop with ... Reviews

Latest Videos

Chaos, interruption and delays: DA Motion of no confidence fails
'I've seen better cabinets at Bradlows': John Steenhuisen protests outside ...