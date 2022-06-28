×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
news

Tesla lays off hundreds of Autopilot workers in latest cuts

29 June 2022 - 08:51 By Ed Ludlow and Dana Hull
Tesla Inc laid off hundreds of workers from its Autopilot team as the electric vehicle maker shuttered a California facility, one of the larger known cuts amid a broad workforce reduction.
Tesla Inc laid off hundreds of workers from its Autopilot team as the electric vehicle maker shuttered a California facility, one of the larger known cuts amid a broad workforce reduction.
Image: Bloomberg

Tesla Inc laid off hundreds of workers from its Autopilot team as the electric vehicle maker shuttered a California facility, according to people familiar with the matter, one of the larger known cuts amid a broad workforce reduction.

Affected employees were notified on Tuesday, according to the sources, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. Teams at the San Mateo office were tasked with evaluating customer vehicle data related to the Autopilot driver-assistance features and performing d data labeling.

About 200 workers were let go, according to one of the sources. Many of the staff were data annotation specialists. The office had about 350 employees, some of whom were transferred to a nearby facility. 

Tesla didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The cuts are part of an effort to trim the ranks of salaried staffers as Tesla pulls back from a surge in hiring in the recent years. The company, now headquartered in Austin, Texas, had grown to about 100,000 employees globally as it built new factories in Austin and Berlin.

CEO Elon Musk caught workers by surprise earlier this month when he said layoffs would be necessary in an increasingly shaky economic environment. He clarified in an interview with Bloomberg that about 10% of salaried employees would lose their jobs over the next three months, though the overall headcount could be higher in a year.

The EV market leader’s downsizing efforts have focused on areas that grew too quickly. Some human resources workers and software engineers are known to have been laid off, and in some cases, the cuts have hit employees who had worked at the company for just a few weeks.

Those affected by the latest move worked on one of the higher-profile features in Tesla vehicles. In job postings, Tesla has said labeled data is the “critical ingredient for training powerful Deep Neural Networks, which help drive the Tesla vehicles autonomously”. Staffers in Buffalo, New York, and San Mateo spent hours labeling images for cars and the environment they navigate, such as street signs and traffic lanes.

Tesla’s shares fell less than 1% as of 4.57pm after regular trading in New York. The stock tumbled 34% this year through Tuesday’s close, compared with a 20% decline in the SP 500 Index.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Michelin, Nokian first tyre companies to quit Russia

Michelin plans to hand over its Russian activities to a new entity under local management by the end of the year and rival Nokian Tyres said it would ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Hyundai and Kia raided over suspected defeat devices

German authorities have raided Hyundai and Kia due to suspicions that they put more than 210,000 diesel vehicles with suspected illegal defeat ...
Motoring
18 hours ago

Daimler Truck tests fuel-cell truck with liquid hydrogen

Since last year, a Mercedes-Benz fuel-cell prototype GenH2 truck has been undergoing testing on the company’s in-house test track and on public roads.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sorry Tesla but Hyundai is quietly dominating the EV race news
  2. WATCH | Marshals refuse to help after competitor rolls in Safari Rally Kenya news
  3. Updated VW T-Roc to retail in Mzansi from July New Models
  4. REVIEW | The 2022 Mitsubishi ASX is no spring chicken Reviews
  5. Hamilton calls for action amid storm over racist Piquet comment Motorsport

Latest Videos

East London nightclub tragedy: Here's what we know so far
Gift of the Givers fights for Nelson Mandela Bay as day zero looms