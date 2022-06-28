×

news

Hyundai and Kia raided over suspected defeat devices

28 June 2022 - 16:44 By Reuters
German authorities have raided Hyundai and Kia due to suspicions that they put more than 210,000 diesel vehicles with suspected illegal defeat devices onto the road.
German authorities have raided Hyundai and Kia due to suspicions that they put more than 210,000 diesel vehicles with suspected illegal defeat devices onto the road.
Image: Yuriko Nakao/Getty Images

German authorities have raided Hyundai and Kia due to suspicions they put more than 210,000 diesel vehicles with suspected illegal defeat devices onto the road, the Frankfurt state prosecutor's office said on Tuesday.

The engine software is thought to have come from parts companies Bosch and Delphi, which is owned by the Borgwarner group, according to a statement.

Authorities searched business premises at eight properties in Germany and Luxembourg in an operation coordinated by the European Union agency Eurojust.

A spokesperson for Hyundai confirmed the raids and said the company was working with the authorities.

