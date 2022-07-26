×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
news

Proposed duties could lift tyre prices as much as 41%

Consumers could be hit by dramatic increases in transport and goods costs, say industry bodies

26 July 2022 - 16:30 By Denis Droppa

Consumers could be hit by dramatic increases in the costs of transport and goods if proposed new duties are imposed on imported Chinese tyres...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. These are the top 10 most enquired about used SUVs in SA right now Features
  2. Chase Elliott named Pocono winner with Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch disqualified Motorsport
  3. More misery for motorists as fuel prices reach record highs news
  4. Verstappen victorious in France after Leclerc crashes out Motorsport
  5. Isuzu SA's Billy Tom has big plans for the brand in Africa news

Latest Videos

Policing, renewables and importing from Botswana: Ramaphosa lays out plan to ...
Full speech: Former president Thabo Mbeki warns SA could face 'Arab Spring'