Countdown to the 2022 Festival of Motoring begins

A highlight on the annual SA motoring calendar, the Festival of Motoring, returns in 2022 at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit for its fifth instalment.
From August 26-28, the circuit will play host to the slow-and-steady intricacies of off-road driving to customer test drives and simulator experiences.
Via a complimentary shuttle service to the venue, a stop at the Dunlop Grandtrek 4x4 Village Blue Zone includes a focus on off-road driving, with displays and demonstrations from the likes of Jeep, Peugeot, Suzuki and Volvo.
The Yellow Zone hosts a future-focused EV (electric vehicle) Village, karting and drifting experiences, Toyota urban trax, expert driver training, a Biking Village for fans of two-wheeled mobility and an opportunity for visitors to get behind of the wheel of a potential future purchase.
The Yellow Zone also hosts a Speed Challenge with competitors in the latest-generation supercars racing against the clock around Kyalami.
The pitlane area hosts the Green Zone featuring displays and interaction from Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, Toyota, Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Citroen, Fiat, Mopar, Opel, Peugeot, Suzuki and Chery. Visitors will get to see high-end modern exotics, as well as historic Formula 1 cars.
The Green Zone continues onto the first floor of the pitlane building with simulator experiences for all ages, static displays and interactions from customising houses and aftermarket brands, VIP hospitality and a viewing deck that will screen the Belgian Formula 1 Grand Prix.
The Red Zone offers family-focused entertainment, a selection of food stalls and a children’s zone.
Tickets are on sale at www.howler.co.za and at the main gate. General access tickets cost R250 per adult and R50 for children between 3 and 12. Included within the ticket price is a complimentary shuttle service to the festival from Mall of Africa.
A Premium Club Suite exclusive package, including a culinary experience with celebrity chef Reuben Riffle, reserved parking and a supercar hot-lap session is also available.
Countdown to the 2022 Festival of Motoring begins
