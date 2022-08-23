×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
news

Tesla lifts price of self-driving system for second time in 2022

23 August 2022 - 08:24 By Martin Z. Braun
Tesla will start charging $15,000 (roughly R255,029) for the driver-assistance system it calls Full Self-Driving (FSD), raising the price of the controversial product for the second time in 2022.
Tesla will start charging $15,000 (roughly R255,029) for the driver-assistance system it calls Full Self-Driving (FSD), raising the price of the controversial product for the second time in 2022.
Image: BLOOMBERG/DAVID PAUL MORRIS

Tesla will start charging $15,000 (roughly R255,029) for the driver-assistance system it calls Full Self-Driving (FSD), raising the price of the controversial product for the second time in 2022.

The hike for customers in North America will take effect on September 5, CEO Elon Musk tweeted on Sunday. The current $12,000 (roughly R204,023) price will be honoured for orders made before that date, he wrote.

Tesla’s FSD has been a lightning rod because it requires active supervision and doesn’t make the company’s vehicles autonomous. California’s department of motor vehicles has accused the company of misleading consumers about FSD and its less-capable Autopilot system. The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration also has opened two separate investigations into whether Autopilot is defective.

Musk has said solving issues with the company’s self-driving technology was critical to the company’s valuation. “That’s really the difference between Tesla being worth a lot of money and being worth basically zero,” he told fan club members during a recent interview.

Tesla shares fell as much as 2.5% to $867.58 as of 9.40am Monday in New York. The stock has dropped about 16% in 2022.

NHTSA sent a letter to Tesla last week regarding the first of its two pending Autopilot defect investigations, posing several questions related to how the company is monitoring and enforcing driver engagement and attentiveness, including its use of in-car cameras. The agency gave the carmaker until September 19 to respond.

The regulator also warned consumers against using real people — and especially children — to test Tesla’s safety features after owners posted a video batting back criticism of how capable the company’s cars are at detecting pedestrians. NHTSA’s defect probes have focused on Teslas crashing into stationary first-responder vehicles and suddenly braking at high speeds.

Tesla last raised the price of FSD by $2,000 (roughly R34,004) in January. The company said in July more than 100,000 drivers had access to FSD Beta at the end of the second quarter.

Musk tweeted that a wide release of FSD Beta was one of his two big goals for 2022, the other being Space Exploration Technology getting its huge Starship to orbit. The closely held company has designed the rocket to eventually take humans to Mars.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com. Bloomberg 

READ MORE

McLaren to sell its supercars in India’s price-sensitive market

McLaren is trying to win over buyers in India, a market infamous in the automotive world for being demanding on price.
Motoring
1 hour ago

Hyundai supplier accused of child labour violations by US authorities

The US department of labor on Monday accused a Korean-owned auto parts maker and supplier of Hyundai Motor Co of violating federal child labour laws ...
Motoring
1 hour ago

Hino's widening engine scandal is a nagging headache for Toyota

The widening scandal at Japan's Hino Motors over falsification of engine data has become a headache that won't go away for parent Toyota, adding to ...
Motoring
1 hour ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Mike Tyson’s former Ferrari F50 sells for nearly R80m news
  2. Lewis Hamilton says he's 'fully transformed' after his African safari Motorsport
  3. You can now replace tyres through your existing vehicle finance contract news
  4. Uncovering the dark and dirty truth about electric vehicles Features
  5. Elon Musk’s 'licence to print money' off lithium didn’t last long news

Latest Videos

Bayede! King Misuzulu KaZwelithini ascends to Zulu throne
Humans to dine ‘caged’ at baboon-proof farm stall near Cape Point