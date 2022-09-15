A new book titled Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit — 60 Years of Memories will be launched at the circuit on November 4 — the date of the facility’s 61st birthday.
The large-format coffee-table book with more than 500 pages covers 60 years of the circuit’s history, including international and local events, and contains more than 1,500 images and 225 special “Kyalami Memories”.
Compiled by Denis Klopper, the book is only available for the first print on a pre-order basis. Both the collector’s editions and publisher’s editions are sold out, with limited copies of the standard edition still available.
A second print run will be announced after the November 4 launch.
The commemorative publication covers six decades of international and local events hosted at SA’s most well-known racetrack and makes use of many, previously unseen, images to illustrate its history. It contains personal memories from racing drivers and riders, officials, photographers, journalists and other personalities.
New book commemorates 60 years of Kyalami
The large-format coffee-table book of more than 500 pages covers 60 years of the circuit’s history
A new book titled Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit — 60 Years of Memories will be launched at the circuit on November 4 — the date of the facility’s 61st birthday.
The large-format coffee-table book with more than 500 pages covers 60 years of the circuit’s history, including international and local events, and contains more than 1,500 images and 225 special “Kyalami Memories”.
Compiled by Denis Klopper, the book is only available for the first print on a pre-order basis. Both the collector’s editions and publisher’s editions are sold out, with limited copies of the standard edition still available.
A second print run will be announced after the November 4 launch.
The commemorative publication covers six decades of international and local events hosted at SA’s most well-known racetrack and makes use of many, previously unseen, images to illustrate its history. It contains personal memories from racing drivers and riders, officials, photographers, journalists and other personalities.
The world-renowned circuit, situated in Midrand, hosted its first race meeting on November 4 1961 and soon established itself as the premier motorsport venue in Southern Africa. The book details the races held at Kyalami from 1961 until 2022, with images from well-known motorsport photographers including Gavin Stapleton, Roger Swan, Colin Watling and Tony Alves.
“In this book, you relive the heritage of not only the circuit but also the rich motorsport history we have in SA,” says motoring journalist Roger McCleery. “This is a ‘must have’ book for any lover of Kyalami as well as SA motorsport.”
More information available at www.motorsportmemories.co.za
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2022 Festival of Motoring
PODCAST | It's confirmed: SA won't have a Formula One race in 2023
WATCH | Brad Binder sets a Kyalami lap record, with a little help from Jason Goliath and Siya Kolisi
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos