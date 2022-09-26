news

Mazda discussing ending vehicle production in Russia

26 September 2022 - 08:08 By Reuters
Image: Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Japan's Mazda Motor Corp is discussing ending production of its vehicles at a joint venture plant in Vladivostok, eastern Russia, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Saturday.

The Japanese automaker, which sold 30,000 cars in Russia last year, said in March exports of parts to the plant were going to end and production would cease when stocks ran out. It operates the plant with Russian automaker Sollers.

Mazda has not made a decision about ending car sales and maintenance operations in Russia, the newspaper said. There was no timeframe for stopping production at the Vladivostok plant.

A Mazda spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

Mazda's rival, Toyota Motor Corp, said on Friday it had decided to end vehicle production in Russia due to the interruption in supplies of key materials and parts.

Many factories in Russia have suspended production and furloughed workers due to shortages of high-tech equipment because of sanctions and an exodus of Western manufacturers since Moscow sent armed forces into Ukraine on February 24.

