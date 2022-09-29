news

Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India to further its lead

29 September 2022 - 08:41 By Reuters
Image: Supplied

Tata Motors launched India's lowest priced electric car at a little over $10,000 (roughly R179,813) on Wednesday as the country's only electric vehicle (EV) maker looks to draw in more buyers.

Tata leads India's EV market, helped by government subsidies and high tariffs on imports.

Its move comes as domestic rival Mahindra & Mahindra is in talks with investors to raise up to $500m (roughly R9bn) for its EV unit and plans to launch its first electric sport-utility vehicle (SUV) in January.

Tata's Tiago EV, an electric version of its popular Tiago hatchback, will have a sticker price starting from 849,000 rupees (roughly R186,466). The bulk of cars sold in India, the world's fourth-largest car market, are priced below $15,000 (roughly R269,655).

That is much cheaper than India's next most affordable EV — the electric version of Tata's Tigor compact sedan which starts at around $14,940 (roughly R268,577). China, however, has some EV models that start as low as 32,800 yuan (roughly R81,346).

The Tiago EV's operating cost is expected to be about a seventh of the petrol version, making it a “compelling proposition”, said Shailesh Chandra, MD of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and its EV subsidiary.

“We are not chasing to be the lowest cost,” said Chandra, adding the aim was to pack in connected car features and other advanced technologies while keeping the price accessible.

Chandra said the car's “disruptive” pricing would open new opportunities and markets for Tata in smaller towns and cities, where buyers tend to be more price-conscious.

Tata, India's third-largest carmaker, last year raised $1bn from TPG for its EV unit at a $9.1bn (roughly R163.6bn) valuation, and has outlined plans to launch 10 electric models by March 2026.

India's car market is tiny compared to its population, with electric models making up just 1% of total car sales of about 3 million a year, but the government wants to grow this to 30% by 2030.

The cheapest version of the Tiago EV — Tata's third electric car — will have a driving range of 250km on a single charge, while a more expensive version will offer a range of 315km.

Chandra said data from existing Tata EV owners showed average daily use of about 50km, which prompted the company to provide a shorter driving range to keep the price down.

“There's always a challenge of how we strike the right price,” Chandra said, adding the current sticker price was only for the first 10,000 buyers.

