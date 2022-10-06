Furthermore, the car secured three pole positions, three fastest laps and a further two podium finishes in Monaco and France.
Schumacher's Ferrari F2003-GA F1 car heads to auction next month
Sotheby’s is auctioning one of the most significant Michael Schumacher Ferrari F1 cars ever to reach the open market.
The 2003 F2003-GA, featuring the GA initials to honour deceased Fiat boss Gianni Agnelli, was a revised version of the previous season’s F2002. Designed by Rory Byrne and Ross Brawn, the F2003-GA featured new developments including a longer wheelbase to improve aerodynamics.
Boasting one of the final V10s featured in F1, the car produces 694kW and a rev limit of an astonishing 19,000rpm. During Schumacher’s title-winning 2003 season, he secured five victories in chassis #229, in Spain, Austria, Canada, Italy and the US.
Furthermore, the car secured three pole positions, three fastest laps and a further two podium finishes in Monaco and France.
This race record made chassis #229 instrumental in securing the sixth World Championship for Schumacher, which at that time surpassed Juan Manuel Fangio’s 46-year record, as well as Ferrari's fifth consecutive constructor’s title.
The car represents the zenith of one of the most naturally gifted drivers in motorsport. Winning his sixth World Championship title, before his seventh and final championship the following year, this was truly Schumacher at his peak.
In fully track-ready condition, it's one of the most exciting F1 propositions to go up for sale. The car will be offered as a single lot offering at Sotheby’s Luxury Week sale on November 9.
