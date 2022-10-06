Sekhukhune played their hearts out and frustrated their much-fancied opponents throughout the 90 minutes.
Pirates have been playing some attractive football but goals continue to elude them. Against Sekhukhune, as was the case against Sundowns at Orlando Stadium, where they dominated the defending PSL champions, goals were not forthcoming.
This might concern Bucs’ Spanish coach Jose Riveiro as Pirates prepare to meet promoted Richards Bay FC at Orlando on Saturday night (8pm).
Pirates had right wingback Thabiso Monyane sent off for a second bookable offence in the 58th minute.
Sekhukhune opened the scoring in the 83rd when Elias Mokwane rifled his angled shot into the near post, beating goalkeeper Richard Ofori hands down. Vusi Mncube made it 2-0 after an embarrassing blunder from Ofori who was dispossessed and the thankful striker easily slotted the ball into the net.
The win against Pirates is behind us now: Sekhukhune coach Tembo
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
Sekhukhune United coach Kaitano Tembo says their historic win over Orlando Pirates is now water under the bridge and says they are looking forward to their next league game on Friday.
Sekhukhune nailed the Buccaneers 2-0 at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday night and face SuperSport United next at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday night (7.30pm).
It was the first time “Babina Noko” defeated the mighty Buccaneers but Tembo is downplaying the significance of a big victory for his team because he wants his players to focus and not celebrate too much. More important was the result lifted struggling Sekhukhune, who made some strong signings in the off-season, to 11th place, which gave the Limpopo team some breathing space from the relegation zone.
“It was a deserved three points and we have now put this game behind us and we are looking forward to Friday’s game,” Tembo said.
“We played well in terms of possession and got into good areas and we did what we wanted to do in terms of turning their defence to defend on the sides. We had some good chances, especially in the second half.
“I think that when Pirates were one man down, we slowed things down a bit. But after we made the changes we energised the team and brought about a huge difference.
“This game was for the players, the chairman [Simon Malatji], the CEO [Jonas Malatji] and the technical team because the support they give me has been brilliant.
“We worked very hard. It does not matter they were a man down because before that we also created chances.
“They are difficult to break down and I told the players to be patient and keep the ball a bit longer and that frustrated Pirates.”
Ofori blunders, Mokwana’s late double strike see Sekhukhune stun Pirates
