news

Moskvich car production to start at former Renault plant in December

21 October 2022 - 09:29 By Reuters
The Moskvich, which translates as a native of Moscow, ceased production about two decades ago.
The Moskvich, which translates as a native of Moscow, ceased production about two decades ago.
Image: ©blinow61/123RF.COM

Russia plans to start production of the Soviet-era Moskvich cars in December, Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday, more than six months after French carmaker Renault's exit set the wheels in motion for the classic car's return.

Renault sold its majority stake in Avtovaz to the Russian state for reportedly just one rouble (about R0.30), but with a six-year option to buy it back. The same state institution snapped up Nissan's assets this month for one euro.

In May, Sobyanin said Moskvich production would preserve thousands of jobs, but the plant, renamed Moscow Automobile Factory Moskvich, has stood idle since then.

“The automobile industry has seriously flopped this year, but nevertheless, I hope we can launch the Moskvich plant in December with the help of the industry and trade ministry,” Interfax news agency quoted Sobyanin as saying.

The Moskvich, which translates as a native of Moscow, ceased production about two decades ago.

The Moskvich plant on Thursday said it hoped to produce about 600 cars this year, including 200 electric vehicles, and 50,000 cars in 2023.

The plant cited Sobyanin as saying Moscow has all the necessary expertise to be a centre of the electric vehicle industry.

The mayor's office and Russia's largest truckmaker Kamaz agreed in August to invest 5bn roubles (about R1.48bn) in the Moskvich plant.

Kamaz is searching for a foreign partner to produce cars in Moscow. Sources have said Kamaz could partner with a Chinese design, engineering and production platform.

MORE:

BMW invests $1.7bn to build electric vehicles in the US

BMW is investing $1.7bn in its US manufacturing hub in South Carolina to produce electric vehicles domestically, part of a global overhaul to prepare ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Tesla shares fall on sales miss as Musk promises ‘epic’ year end

Tesla reported sales that fell short of Wall Street estimates.
Motoring
1 day ago

Geely’s Chinese billionaire eyes bigger stake in Aston Martin

Chinese billionaire Li Shufu is considering boosting his stake in Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc over time to foster collaboration with the ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. The new Funky FE-1 is set to be South Africa's cheapest electric car New Models
  2. How to check that your tyres are not expired ahead of festive-season travel Features
  3. Motorists should prepare for fuel price increases in November, warns AA news
  4. LONG-TERM UPDATE 4 | Our Isuzu D-Max doesn’t have a drinking problem Reviews
  5. REVIEW | The Haval H6 Hybrid is a fuel-saver, brimming with kit Reviews

Latest Videos

Chaos outside JHB court as battle for mayorship heats up
Sex workers join protest against alleged serial killer in Johannesburg