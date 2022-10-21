Russia plans to start production of the Soviet-era Moskvich cars in December, Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday, more than six months after French carmaker Renault's exit set the wheels in motion for the classic car's return.
Renault sold its majority stake in Avtovaz to the Russian state for reportedly just one rouble (about R0.30), but with a six-year option to buy it back. The same state institution snapped up Nissan's assets this month for one euro.
In May, Sobyanin said Moskvich production would preserve thousands of jobs, but the plant, renamed Moscow Automobile Factory Moskvich, has stood idle since then.
“The automobile industry has seriously flopped this year, but nevertheless, I hope we can launch the Moskvich plant in December with the help of the industry and trade ministry,” Interfax news agency quoted Sobyanin as saying.
The Moskvich, which translates as a native of Moscow, ceased production about two decades ago.
The Moskvich plant on Thursday said it hoped to produce about 600 cars this year, including 200 electric vehicles, and 50,000 cars in 2023.
The plant cited Sobyanin as saying Moscow has all the necessary expertise to be a centre of the electric vehicle industry.
The mayor's office and Russia's largest truckmaker Kamaz agreed in August to invest 5bn roubles (about R1.48bn) in the Moskvich plant.
Kamaz is searching for a foreign partner to produce cars in Moscow. Sources have said Kamaz could partner with a Chinese design, engineering and production platform.
Moskvich car production to start at former Renault plant in December
Image: ©blinow61/123RF.COM
Russia plans to start production of the Soviet-era Moskvich cars in December, Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday, more than six months after French carmaker Renault's exit set the wheels in motion for the classic car's return.
Renault sold its majority stake in Avtovaz to the Russian state for reportedly just one rouble (about R0.30), but with a six-year option to buy it back. The same state institution snapped up Nissan's assets this month for one euro.
In May, Sobyanin said Moskvich production would preserve thousands of jobs, but the plant, renamed Moscow Automobile Factory Moskvich, has stood idle since then.
“The automobile industry has seriously flopped this year, but nevertheless, I hope we can launch the Moskvich plant in December with the help of the industry and trade ministry,” Interfax news agency quoted Sobyanin as saying.
The Moskvich, which translates as a native of Moscow, ceased production about two decades ago.
The Moskvich plant on Thursday said it hoped to produce about 600 cars this year, including 200 electric vehicles, and 50,000 cars in 2023.
The plant cited Sobyanin as saying Moscow has all the necessary expertise to be a centre of the electric vehicle industry.
The mayor's office and Russia's largest truckmaker Kamaz agreed in August to invest 5bn roubles (about R1.48bn) in the Moskvich plant.
Kamaz is searching for a foreign partner to produce cars in Moscow. Sources have said Kamaz could partner with a Chinese design, engineering and production platform.
MORE:
BMW invests $1.7bn to build electric vehicles in the US
Tesla shares fall on sales miss as Musk promises ‘epic’ year end
Geely’s Chinese billionaire eyes bigger stake in Aston Martin
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos