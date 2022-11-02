Higher interest rates and transport sector strikes failed to put the brakes on new-vehicle sales last month and South Africans bought 45,966 new cars, light commercials and trucks — an 11.4% increase over October last year.
Sales have breached the 400,000 mark and could possibly reach more than 500,000 units for the year, according to WesBank.
After reopening its Durban factory which was closed for four months due to flooding, Toyota South Africa raced to a dominant 27.3% market share. It sold 12,574 new vehicles in October, ahead of Volkswagen (4,904), Suzuki (4,112), Nissan (3,011) and Hyundai (2,703).
Chinese cars are finding traction with local buyers with Haval the country's sixth most popular brand last month on 2,602 sales. It outsold Ford (2,458), Isuzu (2,187), Renault (2,011) and Kia (1,780). Chery, another Chinese brand, was in 11th place with 1,229 units, in front of Mahindra (968), BMW (946), Mercedes-Benz (737) and Stellantis (563).
Bakkies, compact SUVs and small hatchbacks continued to be the most popular segments. These were the top selling new vehicles in October 2022:
Toyota Hilux — 3,336
Toyota Corolla Cross — 2,014
Toyota Urban Cruiser — 1,820
Ford Ranger — 1,807
Isuzu D-Max — 1,802
Suzuki Swift — 1,693
VW Polo Vivo — 1,583
Toyota Hi-Ace — 1,239
Nissan NP200 — 1,096
Haval H6 — 956
Haval Jolion — 867
Toyota Fortuner — 847
Toyota Starlet — 839
VW Polo — 809
Hyundai Grand i10 — 806
Suzuki Vitara Brezza — 750
Nissan Magnite — 735
Renault Triber — 706
Chery Tiggo4 Pro — 695
Renault Kwid — 655
VW T-Cross — 643
Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up — 624
Nissan Almera — 561
Renault Kiger — 552
Nissan Navarra — 507
Ford Ecosport — 487
Toyota Corolla Quest — 459
Hyundai Venue — 431
GWM P-Series — 426
Hyundai i20 — 403
Kia Picanto — 401
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
These were SA's top-selling new cars in October
Bakkies and compact cars continued to be the most popular while one company stood head and shoulders above the rest
Image: Supplied
Higher interest rates and transport sector strikes failed to put the brakes on new-vehicle sales last month and South Africans bought 45,966 new cars, light commercials and trucks — an 11.4% increase over October last year.
Sales have breached the 400,000 mark and could possibly reach more than 500,000 units for the year, according to WesBank.
After reopening its Durban factory which was closed for four months due to flooding, Toyota South Africa raced to a dominant 27.3% market share. It sold 12,574 new vehicles in October, ahead of Volkswagen (4,904), Suzuki (4,112), Nissan (3,011) and Hyundai (2,703).
Chinese cars are finding traction with local buyers with Haval the country's sixth most popular brand last month on 2,602 sales. It outsold Ford (2,458), Isuzu (2,187), Renault (2,011) and Kia (1,780). Chery, another Chinese brand, was in 11th place with 1,229 units, in front of Mahindra (968), BMW (946), Mercedes-Benz (737) and Stellantis (563).
Bakkies, compact SUVs and small hatchbacks continued to be the most popular segments. These were the top selling new vehicles in October 2022:
Toyota Hilux — 3,336
Toyota Corolla Cross — 2,014
Toyota Urban Cruiser — 1,820
Ford Ranger — 1,807
Isuzu D-Max — 1,802
Suzuki Swift — 1,693
VW Polo Vivo — 1,583
Toyota Hi-Ace — 1,239
Nissan NP200 — 1,096
Haval H6 — 956
Haval Jolion — 867
Toyota Fortuner — 847
Toyota Starlet — 839
VW Polo — 809
Hyundai Grand i10 — 806
Suzuki Vitara Brezza — 750
Nissan Magnite — 735
Renault Triber — 706
Chery Tiggo4 Pro — 695
Renault Kwid — 655
VW T-Cross — 643
Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up — 624
Nissan Almera — 561
Renault Kiger — 552
Nissan Navarra — 507
Ford Ecosport — 487
Toyota Corolla Quest — 459
Hyundai Venue — 431
GWM P-Series — 426
Hyundai i20 — 403
Kia Picanto — 401
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
SA Auto Week helping to navigate shift to electric cars
South African drivers keen to join the EV revolution
Brace yourselves, people, fuel is going up in November
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos