South Africa lays claim to world's first armoured Jaguar I-Pace

24 November 2022 - 17:01 By Motoring Staff
The discreet armour package weighs in at less than 200kg.
Image: Supplied

South African luxury armoured car specialists Armormax recently delivered a fully armoured Jaguar I-Pace to a customer. This is the first I-Pace to be armoured globally, as well as the first electric passenger vehicle to be armoured in South Africa.

The armour package includes the highest-grade ballistic glass for the windows as well as patented lightweight synthetic armour in the doors and panels to provide all round protection. The protection grade on the I-Pace is to level B4, which can withstand attacks from handguns up to .44 calibre. The tyres have been upgraded to a run flat system and a PTT intercom system has been fitted to communicate with people outside the car. Both front windows remain fully operational. 

Armormax are the only armourers approved by Jaguar Land Rover South Africa, which means standard warranty and maintenance plans are unaffected by the package. With the total weight added less than 200kg, the performance of the Jaguar has not been noticeably affected. The materials used are custom made to fit so there is no visual hint that the vehicle has been altered.

