South African luxury armoured car specialists Armormax recently delivered a fully armoured Jaguar I-Pace to a customer. This is the first I-Pace to be armoured globally, as well as the first electric passenger vehicle to be armoured in South Africa.
The armour package includes the highest-grade ballistic glass for the windows as well as patented lightweight synthetic armour in the doors and panels to provide all round protection. The protection grade on the I-Pace is to level B4, which can withstand attacks from handguns up to .44 calibre. The tyres have been upgraded to a run flat system and a PTT intercom system has been fitted to communicate with people outside the car. Both front windows remain fully operational.
Armormax are the only armourers approved by Jaguar Land Rover South Africa, which means standard warranty and maintenance plans are unaffected by the package. With the total weight added less than 200kg, the performance of the Jaguar has not been noticeably affected. The materials used are custom made to fit so there is no visual hint that the vehicle has been altered.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
South Africa lays claim to world's first armoured Jaguar I-Pace
Image: Supplied
South African luxury armoured car specialists Armormax recently delivered a fully armoured Jaguar I-Pace to a customer. This is the first I-Pace to be armoured globally, as well as the first electric passenger vehicle to be armoured in South Africa.
The armour package includes the highest-grade ballistic glass for the windows as well as patented lightweight synthetic armour in the doors and panels to provide all round protection. The protection grade on the I-Pace is to level B4, which can withstand attacks from handguns up to .44 calibre. The tyres have been upgraded to a run flat system and a PTT intercom system has been fitted to communicate with people outside the car. Both front windows remain fully operational.
Armormax are the only armourers approved by Jaguar Land Rover South Africa, which means standard warranty and maintenance plans are unaffected by the package. With the total weight added less than 200kg, the performance of the Jaguar has not been noticeably affected. The materials used are custom made to fit so there is no visual hint that the vehicle has been altered.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Ford recalls 634,000 vehicles worldwide over fire risks
Chery global sales rocket past 1-million units
Russia revives Soviet-era Moskvich brand with Chinese design
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos