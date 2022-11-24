Soccer

Uruguay denied by woodwork in draw against South Korea

24 November 2022 - 16:56 By Reuters
Luis Suarez of Uruguay controls the ball against Moonhwan Kim of Korea Republic in their World Cup Group H match at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar on November 24 2022.
Luis Suarez of Uruguay controls the ball against Moonhwan Kim of Korea Republic in their World Cup Group H match at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar on November 24 2022.
Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Uruguay defender Diego Godin and midfielder Federico Valverde hit the woodwork as the South Americans were held to a 0-0 draw by South Korea in their opening World Cup Group H game on Thursday.

Wearing a black mask to protect a facial fracture, Son Heung-min started for the South Koreans, yet it was teammate Hwang Ui-jo who came closest to breaking the deadlock, but he scooped his shot over the bar with the goal at his mercy.

The best chance of a pulsating first half fell to Uruguay captain Godin, whose glancing header from a corner hit the foot of the left-hand post just before the break.

Valverde fired a stinging shot in the final minute of regulation time that hit the top of the post as the two sides battled to a stalemate in front of a crowd of 41,663, with group rivals Portugal set to meet Ghana later in the evening (6pm SA time).

