International auction house RM Sotheby’s will auction the only Ferrari Enzo delivered new by the factory in matt black. The sale opens on December 5 and closes on December 7 without reserve.
The Enzo is one of fewer than 20 “Extracampionario” cars finished in a non-standard colour, a privilege reserved exclusively for Maranello’s most valued and discerning clients.
It was the only factory-approved Enzo in matt black (Nero Opaco) and was delivered to a member of the Brunei royal family. The 29th Sultan is known for his penchant for super exclusive cars, said to amount to 7,000 , including 550 Ferraris.
With colour and mileage typically being the two most important differentiators in the modern car marketplace today, low-mileage Enzos boasting one-off colours are the most sought after. However, this Enzo is in a category of its own.
With the combination of royal provenance, low mileage and a stunning specification made available only for this client, this is an unrepeatable opportunity to buy the best, according to RM Sotheby’s.
On June 29, RM Sotheby’s auctioned another one-off Enzo in the extraordinary colour Bianco Avus (white).
The Ferrari Enzo, named after the Ferrari founder, was produced from 2002 to 2004 and was powered by a mid-mounted 6.0l V12 engine with outputs of 485kW and 657Nm.
Only 399 units were made.
One-of-a-kind matt black Ferrari Enzo heading to auction
Image: Supplied
