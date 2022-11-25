South Africa

Load-shedding continuously at stage 2 until further notice, says Eskom

25 November 2022 - 15:23 By timeslive
With stage 2 load-shedding implemented continuously, stage 3 in the evenings has been stopped. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/beercrafter

Eskom said on Friday afternoon that load-shedding will be maintained at stage 2 continuously until further notice.

On Thursday the power utility announced that load-shedding would be reduced from stage 4 to stage 3 from 4pm until 5am, from Thursday evening until Monday morning.

It said this was possible after PetroSA provided millions of litres of diesel.

On Wednesday, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan told parliament that state-owned PetroSA has made 50-million litres of diesel available to Eskom, which announced last week it had run out of funds to buy fuel for its open-cycle gas turbines.

“There will be no stage 3 load-shedding during the evenings as had been previously communicated,” Eskom said on Friday.

TimesLIVE

