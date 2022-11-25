This particular SLC was one of only 816 homologation special examples built so the model could contest the World Rally Championship. It features lightweight aluminium body panels and an all-aluminium 5.0l V8 engine tuned to deliver 165kW and 377Nm to the rear wheels. Top speed was pegged at 209km/h. Optional extras fitted include black leather upholstery, an electric sunroof, air-conditioning and cruise control.
Maradona’s Mercedes-Benz 450 SLC to go under the hammer
Image: Press Bonhams
The 1980 Mercedes-Benz 450 SLC once owned by Argentine football god Diego Maradona will kick-off the Bonhams Grandes Marques du Monde à Paris Sale on February 2 2023.
According to the auction house, the signal red sports car synonymous with the "Era of Excess" was delivered new to Maradona when he was playing for his first professional side, Club Atlético Boca Juniors of Buenos Aires. Apparently the car was "gifted" to the attacking midfielder by an influential group of supporters, a mark of his importance to its first team.
Adding extra sauce to the story is the fact that the 450 SLC was presented to Maradona by Juan Manuel Fangio – one of the all-time great racing drivers – who at the time owned the only official Mercedes-Benz dealership in Argentina. Wild.
This particular SLC was one of only 816 homologation special examples built so the model could contest the World Rally Championship. It features lightweight aluminium body panels and an all-aluminium 5.0l V8 engine tuned to deliver 165kW and 377Nm to the rear wheels. Top speed was pegged at 209km/h. Optional extras fitted include black leather upholstery, an electric sunroof, air-conditioning and cruise control.
Following Maradona’s ownership, the 1980 Mercedes-Benz 450 SLC resided in private collections in Argentina before being imported into the US. Having been well-maintained throughout its life and professionally restored by its vendor, the storied sportster is offered in excellent condition, having covered less than 62,000km from new.
It has an estimate of €150,000 to €200,000 (roughly R2,662,998-R3,550,664).
