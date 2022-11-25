news

Maradona’s Mercedes-Benz 450 SLC to go under the hammer

25 November 2022 - 10:26 By Motoring Reporter
The signal red Mercedes-Benz 450 SLC was gifted to Maradona by a group of influential fans.
The signal red Mercedes-Benz 450 SLC was gifted to Maradona by a group of influential fans.
Image: Press Bonhams

The 1980 Mercedes-Benz 450 SLC once owned by Argentine football god Diego Maradona will kick-off the Bonhams Grandes Marques du Monde à Paris Sale on February 2 2023. 

According to the auction house, the signal red sports car synonymous with the "Era of Excess" was delivered new to Maradona when he was playing for his first professional side, Club Atlético Boca Juniors of Buenos Aires. Apparently the car was "gifted" to the attacking midfielder by an influential group of supporters, a mark of his importance to its first team.

Adding extra sauce to the story is the fact that the 450 SLC was presented to Maradona by Juan Manuel Fangio – one of the all-time great racing drivers – who at the time owned the only official Mercedes-Benz dealership in Argentina. Wild.

This particular SLC was one of only 816 homologation special examples built so the model could contest the World Rally Championship. It features lightweight aluminium body panels and an all-aluminium 5.0l V8 engine tuned to deliver 165kW and 377Nm to the rear wheels. Top speed was pegged at 209km/h. Optional extras fitted include black leather upholstery, an electric sunroof, air-conditioning and cruise control.

Following Maradona’s ownership, the 1980 Mercedes-Benz 450 SLC resided in private collections in Argentina before being imported into the US. Having been well-maintained throughout its life and professionally restored by its vendor, the storied sportster is offered in excellent condition, having covered less than 62,000km from new.

It has an estimate of €150,000 to €200,000 (roughly R2,662,998-R3,550,664).

Mercedes unveils $1,200 annual subscription to make its cars go faster

US singer and musician Janis Joplin famously appealed to a higher being to buy her a Mercedes-Benz. If she were alive today, she’d also need to pay ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

Ford recalls 634,000 vehicles worldwide over fire risks

Ford is recalling 634,000 sport utility vehicles (SUVs) worldwide over fire risks from possible cracked fuel injectors and will urge owners to have ...
Motoring
20 hours ago

Russia revives Soviet-era Moskvich brand with Chinese design

After a two-decade hiatus, Russia on Wednesday launched production of the Moskvich brand at a plant near Moscow given up by French carmaker Renault. ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. New Beijing X55 hits South African market with attractive style, pricing New Models
  2. The best places to renew your car licence news
  3. Five things to know about the new Alfa Romeo Tonale New Models
  4. FIRST DRIVE | New BMW X7 is the king of the road First Drives
  5. The Green Scooter Zbee is a small electric tricycle with big dreams New Models

Latest Videos

‘Robben Island is what comes out of the darkness’: Archbishop of Canterbury
Beaming Ramaphosa receives royal treatment, standing ovation in UK