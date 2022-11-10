news

Schumacher Ferrari fetches $14.8m at Geneva auction

10 November 2022 - 10:23 By Motoring Reporter
The red "Chassis 229" Ferrari raced by German world champion driver Schumacher fetched $14.8m.
Image: sothebys.com

Michael Schumacher's championship winning Ferrari F2003-GA Formula 1 car sold for an incredible $14.8m (roughly R263.6m) at an auction in Geneva on Wednesday, a sum now making it the most valuable modern F1 car in history according to RM Sotheby's. 

The previous record was held by another Schumacher-piloted Ferrari — the legendary F2001 in which the German race ace won his fourth F1 world championship — that was sold by Sotheby's for $7.5m (roughly R133.6m) in 2017 at an auction in New York.

