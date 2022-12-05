news

Italy says 2035 combustion-engine ban makes no sense

06 December 2022 - 07:44 By Alberto Brambilla
Italy’s transportation minister Matteo Salvini criticised the European Union’s planned ban on new combustion-engine cars from 2035.
Italy’s transportation minister Matteo Salvini criticised the European Union’s planned ban on new combustion-engine cars from 2035.
Image: Bloomberg

Italy’s transportation minister Matteo Salvini criticised the EU's planned ban on new combustion-engine cars from 2035.

Salvini, who is also deputy prime minister in Giorgia Meloni’s cabinet, was speaking after a meeting with EU counterparts in Brussels. Despite being a junior partner in the coalition, Salvini has been trying to set the agenda of Italy’s right-wing government.

“The risk is that of a pseudo-environmental fundamentalism that doesn’t help the environment, but leaves tens of thousands of workers without a job,” he said. “Outlawing petrol and diesel cars by 2035 while calling for a switch to Euro7 standards by 2025 makes no economic, environmental or social sense,” he added. 

The so-called Euro-7 generation of engines would further reduce by about a quarter the amount of nitrous oxides that diesel engines can emit even before the ban kicks in. Automotive executives including Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, have argued the latest steps pose unnecessary burdens on the car industry and will slow the sector’s shift to electrification.

Salvini said a review of the details and timings of some EU policies was discussed by ministers in Brussels.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

READ MORE

EU approves effective ban on new fossil fuel cars from 2035

The European Union struck a deal on Thursday on a law to effectively ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2035, aiming to speed up the ...
Motoring
1 month ago

Ford executive says South Africa needs EV policy within six months

The Africa head of Ford Motor says the South African government must deliver policy certainty on electric vehicles (EVs) within six months to save ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago

Engine parts makers must cross 'valley of death' to reach EV era

Car engine parts makers eyeing the promising electric-vehicle market are dealing with a severe case of delayed gratification.
Motoring
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. BMW E30 325iS 'Gusheshe' auctions for nearly eight times its original value Features
  2. This is what you can expect to pay at the pumps in December news
  3. New Maserati Grecale arrives in South Africa — this is how much it’ll cost you New Models
  4. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2022 Kia Sportage Reviews
  5. New Ford Ranger launched in SA — here’s the pricing New Models

Latest Videos

WATCH | The ANC will not support that report' says Mashatile as Phala Phala ...
Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar