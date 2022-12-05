Italy’s transportation minister Matteo Salvini criticised the EU's planned ban on new combustion-engine cars from 2035.
Salvini, who is also deputy prime minister in Giorgia Meloni’s cabinet, was speaking after a meeting with EU counterparts in Brussels. Despite being a junior partner in the coalition, Salvini has been trying to set the agenda of Italy’s right-wing government.
“The risk is that of a pseudo-environmental fundamentalism that doesn’t help the environment, but leaves tens of thousands of workers without a job,” he said. “Outlawing petrol and diesel cars by 2035 while calling for a switch to Euro7 standards by 2025 makes no economic, environmental or social sense,” he added.
The so-called Euro-7 generation of engines would further reduce by about a quarter the amount of nitrous oxides that diesel engines can emit even before the ban kicks in. Automotive executives including Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, have argued the latest steps pose unnecessary burdens on the car industry and will slow the sector’s shift to electrification.
Salvini said a review of the details and timings of some EU policies was discussed by ministers in Brussels.
Italy says 2035 combustion-engine ban makes no sense
Image: Bloomberg
