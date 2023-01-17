“We’re honoured and proud that this distinguished jury of European automotive experts, has chosen the first-ever Jeep brand fully-electric SUV as European Car of the Year,” said Jeep CEO Christian Meunier.
Jeep Avenger named European Car of the Year 2023
Image: Supplied
The new all-electric Jeep Avenger has been crowned European Car of the Year 2023.
Presented to the public at the 2022 Paris Motor Show, this compact crossover SUV is the first Jeep ever to win this coveted award in the competition’s 60-year history. The Avenger was shortlisted with six other finalists, which included the Kia Niro, Nissan Ariya, Peugeot 408, Renault Austral, Subaru Solterra/Toyota bZ4X and the Volkswagen ID. Buzz.
The winner was decided by votes from an independent panel of 57 expert jurors from 22 countries, organised by nine automotive publications. The Avenger’s score was 328 points — attracting 21 ‘best’ votes — and finished 87 points ahead of Volkswagen's ID. Buzz.
The result was announced at the Brussels Motor Show in Belgium on January 13.
