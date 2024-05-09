news

First Porsche 911 Turbo set to wow Concours of Elegance 2024

09 May 2024 - 14:07 By Motoring Staff
The Turbo prototype was a vision of a 'super' 911, combining high performance with grand touring luxury.
The Turbo prototype was a vision of a ‘super’ 911, combining high performance with grand touring luxury.
Image: Supplied

The 2024 edition of the Concours of Elegance, Europe’s premier concours d’elegance event, will showcase a historically significant Porsche: the original 1973 911 Turbo “Prototype”. This car, chassis 9113300157, holds a special place in automotive history as the first road-going 911 to bear the “Turbo” badge.

Displayed at Hampton Court Palace from August 30 to September 1, the car was the centrepiece of the Porsche stand at the 1973 IAA Frankfurt Motor Show. It introduced the concept of a turbocharged 911 to the world, setting the stage for the legendary “Turbo” lineage.

The Turbo prototype also previewed elements of the future 'G-Model' 911, as well as the RSR racer and the rare 3.0 RS road car.
The Turbo prototype also previewed elements of the future ‘G-Model’ 911, as well as the RSR racer and the rare 3.0 RS road car.
Image: Supplied

The Turbo prototype was a vision of a “super” 911, combining high performance with grand touring luxury. Finished in a unique silver with hand-painted “Turbo” script, this show car embodied the dream of unprecedented turbocharged performance, foreshadowing the production “930" Turbo that would debut two years later.

Based on a standard 911S, the concept was developed in Porsche’s design studio, Style Porsche, under the supervision of chief engineer Helmuth Bott. Despite not featuring the turbocharged 2.7l flat-six motor at its debut (a dressed up naturally aspirated unit was used instead), the concept captivated audiences with its striking design and performance promise.

The Turbo prototype also previewed elements of the future “G-Model” 911 as well as the RSR racer and the rare 3.0 RS road car. Its aggressive design featured larger Fuchs wheels, pumped-up bodywork, swollen arches and an iconic “whale tail” rear wing, enhancing cooling and aerodynamics.

The iconic 'whale tail' rear wing aided with downforce.
The iconic ‘whale tail’ rear wing aided with downforce.
Image: Supplied

After its debut, the concept toured the world, appearing at motor shows in Paris, Tokyo, and Melbourne before returning to Stuttgart. In 1975 it was sold to Alan Hamilton, Porsche’s Australian importer and a racing driver, who recognised its potential as a testbed for RSR parts. The car then passed through various Australian owners before being exported to the US in 2010.

In 2016 the Turbo concept returned to Europe in the hands of its current owner, presenting in its original condition with a genuine turbo motor. It will be a highlight at the 2024 Concours of Elegance, joining 60 other prestigious cars from around the world.

