Ferrari is paying its employees the biggest bonus in years after the luxury carmaker beat sales and profit expectations.
About 5,000 workers will get as much as €13,500 about R251,289) this year, according to CEO Benedetto Vigna. That’s a 12.5% increase over last year’s bonus.
Earlier on Thursday, the Italian manufacturer hiked its outlook for 2023 amid robust demand for new models, such as the Purosangue crossover. It reported fourth-quarter sales and operating profit that beat analyst estimates.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Robust demand drives bonuses for Ferrari employees
Image: 123RF/frizio
Ferrari is paying its employees the biggest bonus in years after the luxury carmaker beat sales and profit expectations.
About 5,000 workers will get as much as €13,500 about R251,289) this year, according to CEO Benedetto Vigna. That’s a 12.5% increase over last year’s bonus.
Earlier on Thursday, the Italian manufacturer hiked its outlook for 2023 amid robust demand for new models, such as the Purosangue crossover. It reported fourth-quarter sales and operating profit that beat analyst estimates.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
READ MORE:
Volvo readies EV blitz in biggest product revamp under Geely
Russian car production slumped to lowest since Soviet times in 2022
Ford exports new Ranger from South Africa to over 100 markets globally
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos