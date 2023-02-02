news

Robust demand drives bonuses for Ferrari employees

02 February 2023 - 16:39 By Daniele Lepido
The carmaker's workers will get as much as €13,500 about R251,289) this year, says CEO Benedetto Vigna.
The carmaker's workers will get as much as €13,500 about R251,289) this year, says CEO Benedetto Vigna.
Image: 123RF/frizio

Ferrari is paying its employees the biggest bonus in years after the luxury carmaker beat sales and profit expectations. 

About 5,000 workers will get as much as €13,500 about R251,289) this year, according to CEO Benedetto Vigna. That’s a 12.5% increase over last year’s bonus.

Earlier on Thursday, the Italian manufacturer hiked its outlook for 2023 amid robust demand for new models, such as the Purosangue crossover. It reported fourth-quarter sales and operating profit that beat analyst estimates.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

READ MORE:

Volvo readies EV blitz in biggest product revamp under Geely

Volvo is gearing up for an electric blitz to convert all its mainstay models - three SUVs and two sedans - into electric vehicles and to introduce a ...
Motoring
11 hours ago

Russian car production slumped to lowest since Soviet times in 2022

Russia's car industry posted its worst showing in 2022 since the collapse of the Soviet Union, with production slumping 67% as Western sanctions and ...
Motoring
11 hours ago

Ford exports new Ranger from South Africa to over 100 markets globally

Ford has commenced exports of the next-generation Ranger from its manufacturing plants in South Africa to serve growing customer demand. The ...
Motoring
8 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Petrol goes up by 28c in February news
  2. New Toyota Urban Cruiser unveiled in SA New Models
  3. Toyota defends its title as world’s top-selling carmaker in 2022 news
  4. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan R Reviews
  5. Mitsubishi reveals all-new Outlander in SA New Models

Latest Videos

More footage of Julius Malema allegedly firing gun at event shown in court
CCTV captures another tiger on the loose in Gauteng!