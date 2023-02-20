Slovenia's former president Borut Pahor, raised €60,000 (roughly R1,237,511) for charities helping children diagnosed with cancer from the sale of his 1991 Renault 4, and handed the keys to the winning bidder on Sunday.
Businessman Aleksandar Fratar placed the best bid in an auction.
"Our intention was to help these fighters (children)," Fratar said.
Pahor, a former fashion model, served two terms as Slovenian president, a mostly ceremonial position. He ended his second five-year term last year and was succeeded by Natasa Pirc Musar, the country's first female president.
"I knew this would not be a auction for people who just like good cars, but for people who have big hearts," Pahor said.
Slovenia’s ex-president raises €60,000 from sale of his old Renault 4
Image: 141806156 / 123rf
Slovenia's former president Borut Pahor, raised €60,000 (roughly R1,237,511) for charities helping children diagnosed with cancer from the sale of his 1991 Renault 4, and handed the keys to the winning bidder on Sunday.
Businessman Aleksandar Fratar placed the best bid in an auction.
"Our intention was to help these fighters (children)," Fratar said.
Pahor, a former fashion model, served two terms as Slovenian president, a mostly ceremonial position. He ended his second five-year term last year and was succeeded by Natasa Pirc Musar, the country's first female president.
"I knew this would not be a auction for people who just like good cars, but for people who have big hearts," Pahor said.
Brace for fuel price increases in March
Italy's transport minister says law to ban fossil fuel cars 'would be suicide'
Truckers and subsidies rev up interest in fuel cell vehicles
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos