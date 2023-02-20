news

Slovenia’s ex-president raises €60,000 from sale of his old Renault 4

20 February 2023 - 07:54 By Reuters
A Renault 4 similar to the one sold by Slovenia's former president Borut Pahor.
Image: 141806156 / 123rf

Slovenia's former president Borut Pahor, raised 60,000 (roughly R1,237,511) for charities helping children diagnosed with cancer from the sale of his 1991 Renault 4, and handed the keys to the winning bidder on Sunday.

Businessman Aleksandar Fratar placed the best bid in an auction.

"Our intention was to help these fighters (children)," Fratar said.

Pahor, a former fashion model, served two terms as Slovenian president, a mostly ceremonial position. He ended his second five-year term last year and was succeeded by Natasa Pirc Musar, the country's first female president.

"I knew this would not be a auction for people who just like good cars, but for people who have big hearts," Pahor said.

