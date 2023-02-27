news

Tesla's German plant hits 4,000 cars per week ahead of schedule

27 February 2023 - 11:45 By Reuters
The maximum capacity planned for Tesla's plant in Brandenburg, Germany, is 500,000 cars a year, nearing 10,000 per week.
The maximum capacity planned for Tesla's plant in Brandenburg, Germany, is 500,000 cars a year, nearing 10,000 per week.
Image: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Tesla's plant in Brandenburg, near Berlin in Germany, is now producing 4,000 cars per week, the company said on Monday, three weeks ahead of schedule according to a recent production plan reviewed by Reuters.

Output from the plant is now a third of Model Y output in Shanghai, where Tesla planned to keep an average total output of 13,000 Model Ys per week — around 1,000 below maximum capacity — and a further 7,000 Model 3s in February and March, according to the production plan.

Tesla was planning to ramp up output from Brandenburg to 4,000 in the week of March 13 and to more than 5,000 by the end of June. It hit production of 2,000 units per week in October last year and 3,000 per week in December.

The maximum capacity planned for the Brandenburg plant is 500,000 cars a year, nearing 10,000 per week.

Tesla has also begun assembling batteries in Germany that will soon be used in vehicles produced at the plant, but said last week it will focus cell production in the US in light of Inflation Reduction Act incentives.

The US electric-vehicle maker is also preparing to produce cell components such as electrodes, some of which will be sent from its site in Gruenheide in the state of Brandenburg to the US, Tesla said on Wednesday.

It is due to update analysts on its strategy on Wednesday.

READ MORE:

Musk's secret, secret master plan for Tesla so obvious

Elon Musk is about to release the third iteration of his “Master Plan” for Tesla, something he has apparently been working on for almost a year. Why ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Nissan speeds up electric transition plans with new targets

Nissan is accelerating efforts to electrify its car models in Europe and Japan, as a growing list of nations impose deadlines to phase out ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Ducati’s first e-bike is years off as batteries aren’t ready

Ducati won’t launch an electric motorcycle for consumers soon, making the motorcycle manufacturer an outlier in Volkswagen's €89bn push to electrify ...
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Why the Ford Cortina bakkie mystique lives on Features
  2. New Volkswagen Amarok: here is the SA pricing New Models
  3. Maserati sets the pace in first Cape Town ePrix practice Motorsport
  4. Sheldon van der Linde scores home victory in Kyalami 9 Hour Motorsport
  5. New Ford Ranger Raptor lands in South Africa and here’s the price New Models

Latest Videos

SAPS Special Task Force shows off skills at UAE SWAT challenge, taking top spot ...
Stationary trucks line the N2 highway between Empangeni and Richard's Bay