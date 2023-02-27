news

Australia’s Recharge Industries buys failed battery firm Britishvolt

27 February 2023 - 11:45 By Reuters
Australia's Recharge Industries said on Monday it had bought Britishvolt.
Australia's Recharge Industries said on Monday it had bought Britishvolt.
Image: Supplied

Australia's Recharge Industries said on Monday it had bought Britishvolt, the collapsed startup which had struggled to fund a major electric vehicle (EV) battery factory in northern England.

Recharge Industries, privately owned by New York-based investment fund Scale Facilitation, was selected earlier this month as the preferred bidder for Britishvolt, which had outlined plans for a $4.54bn (R83,514,208,000) gigafactory.

Britain's ambitions of building a home-grown EV battery industry that can support domestic car production were thrown into doubt when Britishvolt collapsed in January  after failing to raise enough funding for the factory in Cambois.

"Backed by our global supply chain, strategic delivery partners and a number of significant customer agreements in place, we're confident of making the Cambois gigafactory a success and growing it into an advanced green energy project," said Scale Facilitation CEO  David Collard .

"We have the right plan in place to match and support the region's energy and ambition to become a major player in the international battery market."

The planned plant site is regarded as Britain's best "shovel-ready" location to make EV batteries at scale, with the land acquired and planning permission in place.

The British government under former prime minister Boris Johnson had touted Britishvolt's project as a major milestone toward building an EV industry as the country heads toward a ban on combustion engine cars in 2030.

Recharge Industries, which is building a lithium-ion cell factory in Australia expected to begin production next year, emerged as Britishvolt's buyer following a bidding process that saw multiple offers. It did not give any details of the deal.

Musk's secret, secret master plan for Tesla so obvious

Elon Musk is about to release the third iteration of his “Master Plan” for Tesla, something he has apparently been working on for almost a year. Why ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Competition to reward bus and truck drivers for driving well

With fatalities on South African roads reaching crisis level, insurer Hollard has launched its annual competition for truck drivers, which rewards ...
News
2 days ago

Geely to launch seven electrified models under new brand Galaxy

China's Geely aims to launch seven electrified models under a new premium brand in the next two years, the company said on Thursday.
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Why the Ford Cortina bakkie mystique lives on Features
  2. New Volkswagen Amarok: here is the SA pricing New Models
  3. Maserati sets the pace in first Cape Town ePrix practice Motorsport
  4. Sheldon van der Linde scores home victory in Kyalami 9 Hour Motorsport
  5. New Ford Ranger Raptor lands in South Africa and here’s the price New Models

Latest Videos

SAPS Special Task Force shows off skills at UAE SWAT challenge, taking top spot ...
Stationary trucks line the N2 highway between Empangeni and Richard's Bay