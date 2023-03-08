Prancing horses from different eras were well represented at Amelia Island, and among the star cars was the 1953 Ferrari 250 MM Spider Series II that sold for $3,525,000 (R67m). A largely original, unrestored low-mileage 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 achieved $3,525,000 (R67m), as did the 1973 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Spider, which sold for $2,535,000 (R46.5m).
A 1990 Ferrari F40 sold for $3,085,000 (R56.5m) and the 1974 Ferrari Dino 246 GTS achieved $967,500 (R17.7m).
Additional top lots included a pre-war 1931 Duesenberg Model J convertible sedan that fetched $2,205,000 (R40.4m) and a 1955 Alfa Romeo 1900C SSZ which achieved $1,545,000 (28.3m).
German blue-chip classics included a 1958 BMW 507 Series II for $1,82m (R33.3m), a Blutorange 1998 RUF Turbo R for $1,550,000 (R28.4m) and a 1962 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster for $1,792,500 (R32.8m).
Ferrari Spider fetches R332m at Amelia Island auction
Gooding & Company achieved $72.6m (about R1.33bn) at the classic-car auction Amelia Island in Florida in the US on March 2 and 3 — its highest-grossing auction to date.
It sold 148 out of 155 lots, with 15 cars achieving figures of more than $1m (about R18.2m).
The auction house also sold the most valuable automobile in all of Amelia Island history — a 1962 Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spider. The car with a one-off aquamarine-hued Azzurro Metallizzato exterior and covered headlight treatment sold for $18,045,000 (about R332m).
That is some way off the $48.8m (R887m) record price paid for a 1962 250 GTO, the holy grail of Ferraris, at Monterey in 2018.
Prancing horses from different eras were well represented at Amelia Island, and among the star cars was the 1953 Ferrari 250 MM Spider Series II that sold for $3,525,000 (R67m). A largely original, unrestored low-mileage 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 achieved $3,525,000 (R67m), as did the 1973 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Spider, which sold for $2,535,000 (R46.5m).
A 1990 Ferrari F40 sold for $3,085,000 (R56.5m) and the 1974 Ferrari Dino 246 GTS achieved $967,500 (R17.7m).
Additional top lots included a pre-war 1931 Duesenberg Model J convertible sedan that fetched $2,205,000 (R40.4m) and a 1955 Alfa Romeo 1900C SSZ which achieved $1,545,000 (28.3m).
German blue-chip classics included a 1958 BMW 507 Series II for $1,82m (R33.3m), a Blutorange 1998 RUF Turbo R for $1,550,000 (R28.4m) and a 1962 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster for $1,792,500 (R32.8m).
Highlights of the motorcycle collection auctioned at Amelia Island included a 1974 Ducati 750 Super Sport for $201,600 (R3.6m) and a 1941 Indian Four Model 441 for $106,400 (R1.9m).
Rare BMW 333i, Ford Capri Perana heading to auction in March
Slovenia’s ex-president raises €60,000 from sale of his old Renault 4
Would you pay R184m for this Bugatti?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos