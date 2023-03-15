news

French court rejects VW's request to dismiss charges in 'dieselgate'

15 March 2023 - 15:53 By Reuters
Volkswagen admitted in 2015 that about 11-million cars worldwide were fitted with software that cheated diesel emissions tests designed to limit nitrogen oxide fumes between 2009 and 2015.
Volkswagen admitted in 2015 that about 11-million cars worldwide were fitted with software that cheated diesel emissions tests designed to limit nitrogen oxide fumes between 2009 and 2015.
Image: Yuriko Nakao/Getty Images

The Paris Court of Appeal on Wednesday rejected a request by German carmaker Volkswagen to dismiss charges of deception in a diesel-emissions probe in France, Agence France Presse reported on Wednesday, citing a source close to the matter.

Volkswagen had argued it could not be charged a second time, having been hit with a €1bn (roughly R19,383,912,650) fine in Germany in 2018 in the same case, the source said.

Neither Volkswagen France nor the court could be reached for immediate comment.

Volkswagen admitted in 2015 that about 11-million cars worldwide were fitted with software that cheated diesel emissions tests designed to limit nitrogen oxide (NOx) car fumes between 2009 and 2015.

The so-called “dieselgate” scandal sparked the biggest business crisis in the company's history, costing it more than €32bn (roughly R620,281,600,000) in vehicle refits, fines and legal costs as it triggered legal cases in several countries.

MORE

Tesla accused in consumer suit of monopolising repairs, parts

Tesla was sued by customers who claim they’ve been forced to pay exorbitant prices and endure long waits to repair their cars due to the company’s ...
Motoring
9 hours ago

Silk-FAW scraps plan to build Italian plant for electric sports cars

The Silk-FAW start-up comprising US automotive engineering and design company Silk EV and Chinese automaker FAW has abandoned plans to build a ...
Motoring
9 hours ago

Tyre industry launches whistle blower hotline

SA’s Tyre Equipment Parts Association (Tepa) has launched a whistle blower hotline where cases of illicit trading activity can be reported by both ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Petrol price to rise and diesel to drop in April news
  2. WATCH | Drag race: Toyota Hilux vs new Ford Ranger Features
  3. Chery's premium Omoda brand is set to wow South Africa New Models
  4. The top 5 cheapest cars to buy in SA Features
  5. Isuzu D-Max proves its frugality on drive from Jozi to Cape Town news

Latest Videos

Mapping German tourist's final steps on hiking app one month after he went ...
'Fighter's show them times two what you can do!': Malema on 'national shutdown' ...