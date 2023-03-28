news

German court expects conviction for former Audi boss in diesel scandal

28 March 2023 - 15:57 By Reuters
Rupert Stadler, and three other defendants who were engineers, were charged in 2020 over their roles in the scandal after parent group Volkswagen and Audi admitted in 2015 to having used illegal software to cheat on emissions tests.
Rupert Stadler, and three other defendants who were engineers, were charged in 2020 over their roles in the scandal after parent group Volkswagen and Audi admitted in 2015 to having used illegal software to cheat on emissions tests.
Image: Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

Former Audi boss Rupert Stadler is likely to become the first top executive to be convicted in the diesel emissions scandal, with a Munich court giving a preliminary assessment on Tuesday that an accusation of fraud had been substantiated.

The former CEO and three other defendants, who were engineers, were charged in 2020 over their roles in the scandal after parent group Volkswagen and Audi admitted in 2015 to having used illegal software to cheat on emissions tests.

Presiding judge Stefan Weickert said Stadler, former Audi executive Wolfgang Hatz and an engineer named Giovanni Pamio could face prison sentences which would only be suspended “in case of a full confession”. In the case of the fourth defendant, also an engineer, the court did not see any significant evidence of a criminal offence.

Fraud is punishable with up to 10 years in prison under German law. A verdict is expected in the coming months.

The trial is one of the most prominent court proceedings in the aftermath of the diesel scandal at Volkswagen and its subsidiary Audi. Revelations that millions of emissions tests had been manipulated emerged in September 2015.

According to prosecutors, the three engineers manipulated engines in such a way that they complied with legal exhaust emission values on the test bench but not on the road. Stadler is accused of failing to stop the sale of the manipulated cars after the scandal became known.

The court said it saw no evidence substantiating the other charges against the defendants — indirect involvement in falsification of documents and false advertising tied to illegal pollution levels in its cars.

MORE:

BMW SA starts 50th anniversary celebrations in style as 300,000th X3 rolls off assembly line

BMW South Africa is celebrating 50 years since the opening of its Rosslyn plant in March 1973, which marked the establishment of the first BMW ...
Motoring
1 hour ago

EU countries approve 2035 phase-out of CO2-emitting cars

EU countries gave final approval on Tuesday to a landmark law to end sales of new CO2-emitting cars in 2035, after Germany won an exemption for cars ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

Porsche’s 911 is thrown a lifeline as EU embraces e-fuels

Volkswagen said the EU’s deal on e-fuels will help with special applications such as emergency vehicles and low-volume models like Porsche’s 911 ...
Motoring
8 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Isuzu D-Max Reviews
  2. REVIEW | VW Polo sedan has advantages over its more stylish hatch relative Reviews
  3. WATCH | Drag race: Toyota Hilux vs new Ford Ranger Features
  4. Nine of the most expensive SUVs money can buy Features
  5. FIRST DRIVE | Renault Captur arrives with class-leading torque First Drives

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester's shocking 2011 interview: 'I am responsible for her death, but I ...
'The knife got out of hand', Thabo Bester AKA Facebook rapist denies ...