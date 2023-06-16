news

Nissan operations chief Ashwani Gupta to leave company

16 June 2023 - 10:24 By Reuters
Gupta joined the company's leadership team in late 2019, when Japan's No. 3 carmaker was looking to put an end to a period of turmoil triggered by the arrest and sacking of long-time leader Carlos Ghosn.
Gupta joined the company's leadership team in late 2019, when Japan's No. 3 carmaker was looking to put an end to a period of turmoil triggered by the arrest and sacking of long-time leader Carlos Ghosn.
Image: Shoko Takayasu/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Nissan Motor's COO Ashwani Gupta will leave the Japanese carmaker later this month to pursue other opportunities after helping to steer a turnaround plan aimed at streamlining operations, the company said on Friday.

Nissan plans to announce a new executive line-up on June 27, coinciding with his departure, it said.

The carmaker said last month the former long-time Renault executive would step down from the board of directors on June 27 when his term expired, casting doubt on his future as he had been seen as a front-runner to be the next CEO.

Gupta joined the company's leadership team in late 2019, when Japan's No. 3 carmaker was looking to put an end to a period of turmoil triggered by the arrest and sacking of long-time leader Carlos Ghosn.

Allies of Gupta pressed the board in 2020 to promote him to the role of co-CEO, hoping he would push forward Nissan's turnaround and boost its alliance with Renault and Mitsubishi Motors, but the promotion did not materialise.

Nissan is working to finalise the terms of a sweeping reset of its decades-old alliance with Renault.

Gupta had clashed with Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida over Uchida's desire to close the negotiations with Renault quickly, with Gupta urging more caution over terms of the deal, people with knowledge of the talks have told Reuters.

The company on Friday said Gupta had taken key leadership positions and been a “driving force” in various alliance projects over several years resulting in many achievements. It did not further detail the accomplishments.

Gupta joined Renault in India in 2006 and later became vice-president in charge of its global commercial vehicle business, a job he held until 2019 when he moved to junior alliance partner Mitsubishi Motors.

Audi boss sets sights on China in electric car catch-up

Audi has to speed up development of new models to meet a surge in demand for electric vehicles, especially in China, according to the German luxury ...
Motoring
19 hours ago

About 85% of Toyota shareholders vote to re-elect Toyoda at annual meeting

In his lowest approval rating in at least five years, about 85% of Toyota's shareholders voted to re-elect chair Akio Toyoda to the carmaker's board ...
Motoring
22 hours ago

Macron to meet Elon Musk in Paris on Friday to discuss batteries

Emmanuel Macron plans to meet with Elon Musk on Friday as the French president seeks to convince the head of Tesla to build a factory in France.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Drag Race: Ford Raptor vs Volkswagen Golf R Features
  2. WATCH | Kasi Surprise wows matric dancegoer with ride in Range Rover Features
  3. Ford Mustang driver behind bars for speeding at 162km/h in 80km/h zone news
  4. SA fares worst in car-affordability study news
  5. Pain at the pump: tracking the price of petrol news

Latest Videos

Cape Town hit with heavy and persistent rain; roads and suburbs flooded
The last known interview with executed Bulgarian mafia boss killed in Cape Town