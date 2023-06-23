news

Zakes Bantwini joins Mercedes-Benz 'Friend of the Brand' programme

Sama and Grammy winner Zakes Bantwini will be the second 'Friend of the Brand' to drive a Mercedes-EQ electric vehicle
Image: Supplied

Mercedes-Benz South Africa has announced that Zakes Bantwini, a Grammy award-winning recording artist, has become a part of their Friend of the Brand programme. As part of this collaboration, Bantwini will drive an AMG EQS 53, the flagship electric car offered by the German carmaker, for the next 12 months.

Alexandra Boavida, the vice-president of sales and marketing at Mercedes-Benz Cars South Africa, welcomed the partnership, highlighting their previous collaboration on the introduction of the new C-Class.

“Zakes and I embarked on this journey last year and I knew we would establish a long-term partnership with many exciting collaborations to come. We welcome Zakes to the family. We are eager to embark on this journey together and contribute to the progress of South Africa.”

Bantwini shared his personal connection with the brand.

“Growing up in the ghetto, everyone dreams of one day driving a Mercedes-Benz. Every car you drive along the way is just a stepping stone to one day having the opportunity to get behind the wheel of a Benz. It’s an honour to have joined the family and to have the opportunity to enjoy this car over the next 12 months.”

