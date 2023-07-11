news

Renault and Geely sign €8bn powertrain tie-up

11 July 2023 - 12:35 By Albertina Torsoli and Linda Lew

France’s Renault has formally signed a joint-venture agreement with China’s Geely to set up a new combustion engine and hybrid powertrain company, while Saudi Aramco is still mulling an investment. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Toyota targets Europe and China in hydrogen sales pivot news
  2. Renault and Geely sign €8bn powertrain tie-up news
  3. The Tamiya Wild One Max is a life-size radio control car you can drive New Models
  4. FIRST DRIVE | Lexus NX delivers sharp looks and a drive to match First Drives
  5. Toyota Rumion gets a refresh New Models

Latest Videos

Trucks torched in KZN
Snow falls in Gauteng!