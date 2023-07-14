Will Cape Town's 'smart speed signs' curb reckless driving?

High Level Road is one of Cape Town’s most sought-after strips known for world famous views and luxurious properties. For residents, their tranquillity is under threat by people in fast cars with modified exhausts. This is about to change thanks to two new state of the art “smart speed signs”, according to the City of Cape Town.
High Level Road greets you with a stop sign, traffic light or a speeding camera on almost every block. This has not been enough to slow down Cape Town and its many travellers. New smart speed signs have been installed by Cape Town’s urban mobility directorate through its transport network technology section.
With the smart speed signs on High Level Road on the Atlantic Seaboard, you will be “nudged” to drive slowly and enjoy your scenic route.
“Speeding, modified exhausts and negligent driving are some of the main problems facing residents of the Atlantic Seaboard. Councillor Nicola Jowell and I have received many complaints about this,” said ward councillor Ian McMahon.
The smart speed signs, located at 109 and 201 High Level Road, track the speed of a vehicle and exhibit the recorded speed on the variable message signs to grab the attention of drivers.
According to McMahon, smart speed signs have reduced speeding by 25% overseas. This motivation was adequate for the council to allocate funds and request two signs.
Jowell hopes drivers will see the display of their speed and “slow down” on this 50km/h road.
“Should this initiative succeed, we would like to see more of these speed regulators installed,” Jowell said.
According to urban mobility MMC Rob Quintas, vehicles travelling in and out of Sea Point speed on High Level Road. Both directions required innovative techniques in speed control management to influence change in driver behaviour.
The maximum recorded speed displayed would be no more than 80km/h, even if travelling at a higher speed, according to Quintas.
“There are few signage or hard infrastructure installations that deter reckless and antisocial drivers who want to put their own lives, as well as the lives of other people, at risk. We took your concerns into account,” he said.
“Therefore the maximum speed displayed will display '80', regardless of whether the vehicle is travelling faster than 80km/h. The actual speed gets logged and stored in a database. This data will be used to plan next steps to be taken by the city if this warning sign does not help reduce the speed of vehicles.
“The displays on the signs are switched off so we can gather data on the average speed before the signs are switched on,” said Quintas.
This cutting-edge technology will not be a scoreboard for reckless driving, but will give the city more information for the future of the project and the next steps to ensure safe driving.
“I urge drivers to be aware of the new warning system, pay attention and adhere to the speed limit,” said Quintas.
Will Cape Town's 'smart speed signs' curb reckless driving?
Image: Thomas Falkiner
