These were South Africa’s favourite cars in July

Toyota retained its position as Mzansi’s favourite motor brand last month, selling 10,812 new passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and bakkies.
According to figures from motor industry body Naamsa, second-placed Volkswagen posted 5,797 sales with Suzuki third on 4,361, in a month that saw the passenger car market, at 27,839 units, decline a sharp 9.7% compared with July 2022.
Bakkie and light commercial sales fared much better last month. They rose to 12,666 units — an impressive 32.6% compared with July 2022 — led by the Toyota Hilux which found 2,982 new owners to make it the country’s most popular bakkie and best-selling vehicle overall.
The Corolla Cross and Starlet were other top performers for Toyota, each posting more than 1,000 sales. The evergreen Toyota Fortuner was the country’s most popular large SUV.
Volkswagen’s Polo Vivo was the best-selling passenger car with 2,177 units, ahead of the Suzuki Swift, reflecting a buy down trend with many consumers opting for smaller and less expensive models.
Recent research by Lightstone shows there are significantly fewer consumers under the age of 35 purchasing new vehicles than 10 years ago.
“While this may be impacted by mobility lifestyle choices of ride-hailing and sharing rather than owning vehicles, the sheer affordability among rising household debt is limiting buying power in the market,” said Lebo Gaoaketse, head of marketing and communications at WesBank.
For the year to date, overall new-vehicle sales are up 4.4% compared with the first seven months of 2022.
The impact of interest rates and inflation during July could provide impetus for August sales and the remainder of the year. Interest rates were put on hold for the first time since November 2021 and after 10 consecutive hikes, inflation fell within the target band, providing some relief for consumers, said WesBank.
TOP 30 SELLING NEW VEHICLES JULY 2023
1 Toyota Hilux — 2,982
2 VW Polo Vivo — 2,177
3 Ford Ranger — 2,089
4 Suzuki Swift — 1,809
5 Toyota Corolla Cross — 1,801
6 Isuzu D-Max — 1,542
7 Toyota Hiace — 1,347
8 Toyota Starlet — 1,187
9 Nissan NP200 — 1,041
10 VW Polo — 924
11 Haval Jolion — 833
12 Nissan Magnite — 798
13 Toyota Fortuner — 730
14 Chery Tiggo 4 Pro — 693
15 Mahindra Scorpio Pik Up — 662
16 GWM P-Series — 642
17 Renault Kiger — 590
18 Suzuki Ertiga — 568
19 Hyundai i20 — 549
20 VW T-Cross — 536
21 Hyundai Venue — 509
22 Toyota Corolla Quest — 455
23 Renault Kwid — 446
24 Suzuki Baleno — 436
25 Haval H6 — 412
26 Chery Tiggo 7 Pro — 398
27 Suzuki S-Presso — 392
28 Renault Triber — 385
29 Toyota Urban Cruiser — 382
30 Nissan Navara — 375
* BMW and Mercedes-Benz do not report their monthly model sales.
These were South Africa’s favourite cars in July
Buy down trend sees many opting for smaller and less expensive models
Image: Supplied
Toyota retained its position as Mzansi’s favourite motor brand last month, selling 10,812 new passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and bakkies.
According to figures from motor industry body Naamsa, second-placed Volkswagen posted 5,797 sales with Suzuki third on 4,361, in a month that saw the passenger car market, at 27,839 units, decline a sharp 9.7% compared with July 2022.
Bakkie and light commercial sales fared much better last month. They rose to 12,666 units — an impressive 32.6% compared with July 2022 — led by the Toyota Hilux which found 2,982 new owners to make it the country’s most popular bakkie and best-selling vehicle overall.
The Corolla Cross and Starlet were other top performers for Toyota, each posting more than 1,000 sales. The evergreen Toyota Fortuner was the country’s most popular large SUV.
Volkswagen’s Polo Vivo was the best-selling passenger car with 2,177 units, ahead of the Suzuki Swift, reflecting a buy down trend with many consumers opting for smaller and less expensive models.
Recent research by Lightstone shows there are significantly fewer consumers under the age of 35 purchasing new vehicles than 10 years ago.
“While this may be impacted by mobility lifestyle choices of ride-hailing and sharing rather than owning vehicles, the sheer affordability among rising household debt is limiting buying power in the market,” said Lebo Gaoaketse, head of marketing and communications at WesBank.
For the year to date, overall new-vehicle sales are up 4.4% compared with the first seven months of 2022.
The impact of interest rates and inflation during July could provide impetus for August sales and the remainder of the year. Interest rates were put on hold for the first time since November 2021 and after 10 consecutive hikes, inflation fell within the target band, providing some relief for consumers, said WesBank.
TOP 30 SELLING NEW VEHICLES JULY 2023
1 Toyota Hilux — 2,982
2 VW Polo Vivo — 2,177
3 Ford Ranger — 2,089
4 Suzuki Swift — 1,809
5 Toyota Corolla Cross — 1,801
6 Isuzu D-Max — 1,542
7 Toyota Hiace — 1,347
8 Toyota Starlet — 1,187
9 Nissan NP200 — 1,041
10 VW Polo — 924
11 Haval Jolion — 833
12 Nissan Magnite — 798
13 Toyota Fortuner — 730
14 Chery Tiggo 4 Pro — 693
15 Mahindra Scorpio Pik Up — 662
16 GWM P-Series — 642
17 Renault Kiger — 590
18 Suzuki Ertiga — 568
19 Hyundai i20 — 549
20 VW T-Cross — 536
21 Hyundai Venue — 509
22 Toyota Corolla Quest — 455
23 Renault Kwid — 446
24 Suzuki Baleno — 436
25 Haval H6 — 412
26 Chery Tiggo 7 Pro — 398
27 Suzuki S-Presso — 392
28 Renault Triber — 385
29 Toyota Urban Cruiser — 382
30 Nissan Navara — 375
* BMW and Mercedes-Benz do not report their monthly model sales.
These were SA’s 30 best-selling new cars in June
Showroom vs online shopping: which are SA's most popular new cars?
Lack of transformation ‘needs urgent action at car dealerships’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos