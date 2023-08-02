news

These were South Africa’s favourite cars in July

Buy down trend sees many opting for smaller and less expensive models

02 August 2023 - 10:13
Denis Droppa Group motoring editor
The Toyota Hilux found 2,982 new owners in July, making it Mzansi's most popular vehicle again.
Image: Supplied

Toyota retained its position as Mzansi’s favourite motor brand last month, selling 10,812 new passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and bakkies.

According to figures from motor industry body Naamsa, second-placed Volkswagen posted 5,797 sales with Suzuki third on 4,361, in a month that saw the passenger car market, at 27,839 units, decline a sharp 9.7% compared with July 2022.

Bakkie and light commercial sales fared much better last month. They rose to 12,666 units — an impressive 32.6% compared with July 2022 — led by the Toyota Hilux which found 2,982 new owners to make it the country’s most popular bakkie and best-selling vehicle overall.

The Corolla Cross and Starlet were other top performers for Toyota, each posting more than 1,000 sales. The evergreen Toyota Fortuner was the country’s most popular large SUV.

Volkswagen’s Polo Vivo was the best-selling passenger car with 2,177 units, ahead of the Suzuki Swift, reflecting a buy down trend with many consumers opting for smaller and less expensive models.

Recent research by Lightstone shows there are significantly fewer consumers under the age of 35 purchasing new vehicles than 10 years ago. 

“While this may be impacted by mobility lifestyle choices of ride-hailing and sharing rather than owning vehicles, the sheer affordability among rising household debt is limiting buying power in the market,” said Lebo Gaoaketse, head of marketing and communications at WesBank. 

For the year to date, overall new-vehicle sales are up 4.4% compared with the first seven months of 2022.

The impact of interest rates and inflation during July could provide impetus for August sales and the remainder of the year. Interest rates were put on hold for the first time since November 2021 and after 10 consecutive hikes, inflation fell within the target band, providing some relief for consumers, said WesBank.

TOP 30 SELLING NEW VEHICLES JULY 2023

1 Toyota Hilux — 2,982

2 VW Polo Vivo — 2,177

3 Ford Ranger — 2,089

4 Suzuki Swift — 1,809

5 Toyota Corolla Cross — 1,801

6 Isuzu D-Max — 1,542

7 Toyota Hiace — 1,347

8 Toyota Starlet — 1,187

9 Nissan NP200 — 1,041

10 VW Polo — 924

11 Haval Jolion — 833

12 Nissan Magnite — 798

13 Toyota Fortuner — 730

14 Chery Tiggo 4 Pro — 693

15 Mahindra Scorpio Pik Up — 662

16 GWM P-Series — 642

17 Renault Kiger — 590

18 Suzuki Ertiga — 568

19 Hyundai i20 — 549

20 VW T-Cross — 536

21 Hyundai Venue — 509

22 Toyota Corolla Quest — 455

23 Renault Kwid — 446

24 Suzuki Baleno — 436

25 Haval H6 — 412

26 Chery Tiggo 7 Pro — 398

27 Suzuki S-Presso — 392

28 Renault Triber — 385

29 Toyota Urban Cruiser — 382

30 Nissan Navara — 375

* BMW and Mercedes-Benz do not report their monthly model sales.

