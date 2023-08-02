South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa trial continues

02 August 2023 - 10:09 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Courtesy: SABC News

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in the high court in Pretoria on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.

MORE:

No call to cops or emergency services for help after Senzo Meyiwa was shot

No one called the police or emergency services when Senzo Meyiwa was shot in a Vosloorus home on October 26 2014, the Pretoria high court heard on ...
News
2 days ago

Guns, bullets and money in pictures on phone of 'dreadlocked' Senzo Meyiwa murder accused

A rifle, 9mm pistols, ammunition, an axe, a panga and a lot of money are some of the things that were found in pictures downloaded from the phone of ...
News
19 hours ago

'I don't want to participate in an ID parade in court', says expert witness in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

State expert witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial Col Lambertus Steyn has accused defence lawyer Charles Mnisi of being personal during ...
News
1 day ago

Second cellphone analyst takes stand in Meyiwa trial after police data expert steps down

A new witness who is also an analyst attached to the police service is next to testify in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.
News
23 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. WATCH | CCTV footage shows 'cops looting store' in Ekurhuleni South Africa
  2. Childhood friend Mthokozisi Thwala retakes witness box in Meyiwa trial South Africa
  3. Students march to Union Buildings over NSFAS defunding crisis South Africa
  4. Mangosuthu Buthelezi readmitted to hospital for post-surgery complication South Africa
  5. Russian drones hit port, grain storage in Ukraine's Odesa region – officials World

Latest Videos

CCTV footage of 'Cops' robbing shop in Ekurhuleni
WATCH | Riverlea community want army to deal with zama zama problem