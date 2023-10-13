news

Dricus du Plessis is Mercedes-Benz SA's newest 'Friend of the Brand'

13 October 2023 - 13:22 By Motoring Staff
Dricus Du Plessis and his Mercedes-Benz EQE 43 AMG.
Image: Supplied

Dricus “Stillknocks” du Plessis is one of Mzansi’s finest MMA fighters, with an explosive fighting style that places him among the world cage-fighting elite.

Ranked No 1 in the UFC middleweight division, Du Plessis is poised to contest for the championship belt, solidifying his position as one of the sport's greats. 

Recognising his remarkable accomplishments and dedication, Mercedes-Benz South Africa has welcomed Du Plessis into its “Friends of the Brand” programme. 

As a part of this programme, Du Plessis will have the privilege of driving the latest Mercedes-Benz EQE 43 AMG, symbolising a new era of performance that aligns perfectly with his fighting spirit.

The electric EQE 43 AMG sports a sophisticated powertrain producing 350kW and 858Nm of torque. It will go from 0-100km/h in 4.2 seconds and reach a limited top speed of 210km/h. According to Mercedes, it offers a maximum driving range of 645km.

“Here is a man who has proven himself, not just to South Africa, but to the world,” said Mercedes-Benz South Africa vice-president of sales and marketing Alex Boavida.

“He has fought his way to the top and has the stats to prove his tenacity. Dricus represents South Africa and now Mercedes-Benz as well. The EQE 43 AMG he will be driving complements his prestige while remaining true to his roots. This car is a powerhouse, a fighter, yet sophisticated and elegant.” 

