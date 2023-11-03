news

Ferrari deploys electronic device testing technique to speed EV car development

03 November 2023 - 09:06 By Reuters
Benedetto Vigna, a former executive at chipmaker STMicroelectronics, told journalists Ferrari is using a "hardware in the loop" testing technique which simulates behaviours of products under development under different conditions, and is normally applied to smartphones and computers.
Image: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Ferrari is relying on a technique normally used for tests of electronic devices to accelerate the development of its first fully electric car, which is expected in late 2025, CEO Benedetto Vigna said on Thursday.

Vigna, a former executive at chipmaker STMicroelectronics, told journalists Ferrari is using a "hardware in the loop" testing technique which simulates behaviours of products under development under different conditions, and is usually applied to smartphones and computers.

"Some have started to use it for cars, and we have too," he said.

"This allows you to accelerate the debugging phase of the electronic system," Vigna said in a post-earnings roundtable.

"It took us some time to get prepared, but (thanks to this technique) we have already solved a few problems that in our hybrid models normally came up at a later stage of development," he said.

The Ferrari EV is in the prototype phase.

Vigna said Ferrari was on schedule with plans for its full electric cars, both in terms of the development of the vehicle and on the infrastructure, with its new assembly facility called "e-building" in its Maranello hometown due to be completed in June next year.

