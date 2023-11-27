news

Cape Town hosts another traffic fine roadshow

This year’s event will run over five days, including a Saturday

27 November 2023 - 09:03 By Motoring Reporter
Motorists will be able to enquire about warrants and/or summons issued in their name.
Image: Supplied

The city of Cape Town will again offer motorists the opportunity to finalise outstanding traffic fines and warrants at the annual traffic fine roadshow.

The event, spearheaded by the Cape Town traffic service in collaboration with the city's legal services, will be held from December 1 to 6 on the concourse level in the Cape Town Civic Centre. 

Services available to the public include all fine-related enquiries for vehicles registered in their name, applying for a reduction in traffic fines issued in Cape Town, paying outstanding fines, enquiring about warrants and/or summons issued in their name and finalising these, and removing administration marks against their name on the Natis system.

The event will start at 8.30am daily, but operating times could be amended depending on operational requirements.

'This initiative generates such high demand each year. While it is good to see so many people who want to exploit the opportunity, it is important to remember this offering is going above and beyond,” said mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith.

“The city has many existing mechanisms to finalise traffic fines, and these should always be the first port of call for the motoring public. Because there is such demand for the roadshow, those wishing to make use of the services should note queues will be long and at some point there will have to be a cut-off.

“I urge them to get in line early to avoid disappointment, but to also exercise patience. Make sure you have the documentation required, and please read through the FAQ document that has been made available to familiarise yourself with the process and learn what the roadshow can and cannot do.”

More information can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3Gg6ohf

