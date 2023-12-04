news

Ebrahim Patel says South Africa is likely to produce first EV in 2026

04 December 2023 - 19:26 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Minister of trade, industry and competition Ebrahim Patel.
Minister of trade, industry and competition Ebrahim Patel.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

South Africa’s automotive industry is likely to produce its first electric vehicle (EV) in 2026, minister of trade, industry and competition Ebrahim Patel said on Monday as he outlined plans for the country’s green transport transition.

The electrification of transport is one of the key pillars underpinning South Africa’s just energy transition (JET) plan for a low-carbon and climate-resilient economy.

The JET plan estimates that an investment of R128.1bn would be needed from 2023—27 for the transport sector to contribute meaningfully to South Africa’s decarbonisation commitments.

South Africa is the largest automotive manufacturing hub on the African continent, hosting global brands such as Toyota, Isuzu, Volkswagen and Mercedes, among others.

It is also highly integrated into the global supply chain, drawing components from across the world and exporting the final consumer product to more than 150 countries worldwide.

“We’re already producing hybrids but we anticipate that the first electric vehicles are likely to be produced already by 2026,” Patel told journalists.

Based on discussions his department was having with the automakers, the first batch of EVs will be limited. Growth should then accelerate between 2026 and 2030, with only one manufacturer anticipating moving into battery electric vehicle production after 2030, he added without naming any brands.

In a 68-page EV plan, the government outlined steps to support the transition, such as government incentives, a temporary reduction on import duties for batteries in vehicles produced and sold in the domestic market, and the commercialisation of green hydrogen production as a source of sustainable fuel.

It will also reform network industries, including freight rail and ports and implement energy reforms.

The country’s power crisis poses one of the risks as Eskom struggles to keep the lights on.

The effective bans on CO2-emitting vehicles from 2035 in key markets like the EU and UK will be profound, as they absorb nearly half of South African auto production, the plan read.

Don’t expect cheaper electric cars in South Africa soon

Trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel says EV import duties won't be reduced while Eskom can’t supply enough power.
Motoring
8 hours ago

EU's electric dreams short-circuited by EV charging gridlock

Electric vehicle drivers hoping to top up their batteries at one of Repsol's 1,600 Spanish charging stations might be disappointed, with nearly half ...
Motoring
12 hours ago

These were South Africa’s best-selling cars in depressed November

Toyota leads again in market that dips 9.8% compared to November last year.
Motoring
15 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Audi ex-boss becomes first top manager sentenced for fraud in diesel scandal news
  2. Lordstown Motors files for bankruptcy, sues Foxconn news
  3. Toyota to build a Porsche-rivalling sports car New Models
  4. BMW teases new M5 Touring New Models
  5. Seven awesome new car buys for under R500,000 Reviews

Latest Videos

Nelson Mandela's Legacy: Aspirations and Reflections on Soweto's Vilakazi Street
Racial slur used in live stream