MIDTERM BUDGET | SA electric vehicle market will need domestic demand, says Godongwana

01 November 2023 - 14:10
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter
South Africa will likely see the first hybrid vehicle in 2026, finance minister Enoch Godongwana says. File image
Image: LULAMILE FENI

The South African automotive sector’s ability to grow a sustainable electric vehicle market will depend greatly on the market’s ability to cultivate local demand for hybrid and electric vehicles, says finance minister Enoch Godongwana.

While tabling his medium-term budget policy statement in parliament on Wednesday, Godongwana said the transition to a low-carbon economy should be integrated into a comprehensive green growth strategy and industrialisation plans.

“South Africa's traditional trading partners are intensifying their decarbonisation plans. Many countries introduce carbon pricing mechanisms to make emissions more expensive and incentivise emissions reductions,” said Godongwana.

In the automotive sector, a major exporter and source of employment, the transition to new energy vehicles posed an “existential threat to South African vehicle production”.

“This transition will require balancing domestic market demand, establishing renewable energy-based charging infrastructure, and supporting production,” Godongwana said.

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana tables midterm budget

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana is tabling his medium-term budget policy statement today as South Africans grapple with the high cost of living.
1 hour ago

During a briefing ahead of the medium-term budget policy statement, Godongwana told reporters he believed it would be more sensible to leverage South Africa’s position as an exporter of vehicles to develop a domestic electric vehicle market over time.

“If we start with a consumer incentive, we must kiss production in South Africa goodbye. There is competition about the location of investment. Our first approach at the moment is the export market because the majority of cars, in any event, are going to the export market,” he said.

After the National Treasury’s extensive discussions with South Africa’s seven car manufacturers, he said he was of the view that South Africa will likely see the first hybrid vehicle in 2026.

He said he was reluctant to look into the consumer market, which was “currently sucking in imports” and that South Africa planned on prioritising production for export.

SA losing electric vehicles race

Government dragging its feet while Eqypt, Ethiopia already have EV policy
3 weeks ago

MIDTERM BUDGET | R33bn set aside for social relief grant to be extended to 2025

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has set aside R33.5bn to extend the social relief of distress grant until 2025, but nothing beyond that period.
1 hour ago

MIDTERM BUDGET | How government plans to reshape the state

The government has shed light on criteria to determine which departments or public entities to scrap as it forges ahead to reconfigure the state.
1 hour ago

MIDTERM BUDGET | Treasury closes the tap on ailing SOEs

The National Treasury is not pulling any new rabbits out of its hat for cash-strapped state-owned entities for now, according to the 2023/2024 ...
1 hour ago

MIDTERM BUDGET | Government cuts spending as revenue drops by R56.8bn

The government has revised its tax revenue collection targets down by more than R56bn for the 2023/2024 financial year as the economy continues to ...
1 hour ago
