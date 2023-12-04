news

WATCH | Trade and industry minister Patel briefs media on electric vehicles roadmap

04 December 2023 - 11:27 By TImesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Courtesy: SABC News

Trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel is briefing the media about the roadmap for electric vehicles in South Africa on Monday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

VW partners with DHL Express for test of electric vans in SA

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has partnered with DHL Express for a pilot test of the ID.Buzz Cargo delivery van fleet in South Africa.
Motoring
1 week ago

Zero Carbon Charge is building SA’s first solar-powered EV charging station

Zero Carbon Charge, in partnership with the Maquassi Hills local municipality in the North West, is building South Africa’s first renewable energy ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago

Volvo’s latest Driving Journal app now available for EVs in South Africa

Volvo announced on Friday it is extending its latest Driving Journal application to all battery electric vehicle (BEV) models in South Africa.
Motoring
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Audi ex-boss becomes first top manager sentenced for fraud in diesel scandal news
  2. Lordstown Motors files for bankruptcy, sues Foxconn news
  3. Toyota to build a Porsche-rivalling sports car New Models
  4. BMW teases new M5 Touring New Models
  5. Seven awesome new car buys for under R500,000 Reviews

Latest Videos

Nelson Mandela's Legacy: Aspirations and Reflections on Soweto's Vilakazi Street
Racial slur used in live stream