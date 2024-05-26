History will be made this week — be sure to be part of it
In this 30th year of democracy, far more is at stake in the elections than usual
26 May 2024 - 00:01
On Wednesday South Africans head to the polls to choose a new government for the next five years. This seventh national election is historic in that it comes in the year of our 30th anniversary of freedom from apartheid, a year in which more than 60 countries, from Taiwan and Pakistan to the US and the UK, have held or will hold elections. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.