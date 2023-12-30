Former French-born Brazilian driver and Indianapolis 500 winner Gil de Ferran has died at the age of 56 after a heart attack, the Brazilian Automobile Confederation (CBA) said late on Friday.
De Ferran, who was working for McLaren team as one of its directors, suffered a heart attack at a private motor racing club in Opa-locka, Florida, the CBA said. It added he was “promptly taken to a local hospital, but did not survive”.
De Ferran won the 2000 and 2001 Champ Car World Series driving for Team Penske.
“On behalf of myself and the entire CBA family, we pray to God to receive our brother with all glory and to support his family, friends and millions of fans around the world,” CBA president Giovanni Guerra said in a statement.
Former Indy winner De Ferran dies of heart attack aged 56
Image: Reuters
Former French-born Brazilian driver and Indianapolis 500 winner Gil de Ferran has died at the age of 56 after a heart attack, the Brazilian Automobile Confederation (CBA) said late on Friday.
De Ferran, who was working for McLaren team as one of its directors, suffered a heart attack at a private motor racing club in Opa-locka, Florida, the CBA said. It added he was “promptly taken to a local hospital, but did not survive”.
De Ferran won the 2000 and 2001 Champ Car World Series driving for Team Penske.
“On behalf of myself and the entire CBA family, we pray to God to receive our brother with all glory and to support his family, friends and millions of fans around the world,” CBA president Giovanni Guerra said in a statement.
MORE:
Toyota GR86 wins Index of Performance at Nine-Hours of Kyalami
WATCH | These were our most popular drag race videos of 2023
The five quirkiest cars of 2023
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos