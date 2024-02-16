At what age are you too old to drive?

In 2019 the late Prince Phillip had a car accident at the age of 97, and though he was unhurt, it sparked a debate about whether elderly drivers should be forced to hang up their car keys.
Elderly drivers are less likely to speed or take risks on the road. However, as you get older, your vision, reflexes and hearing change — which can make it harder for you to drive safely. Older people are also more susceptible to fatigue.
Older drivers have fewer crashes than younger age groups, but they are more fragile and thus more likely to get hurt or die from crashes.
There is no legislation setting an age limit for driving in South Africa, unlike in the UK where people have to renew their driving licences every three years from the age of 70.
Driver’s licences in South Africa must be renewed every five years, irrespective of age, and this includes an eye test, ensuring your abilities behind the wheel are in line with safety standards.
“The short answer is there is no specific cut-off age for driving as each person’s abilities differ,” said the AA’s Layton Beard.
“Someone in their 50s, for example, may suffer from early onset eye problems, while someone in their 70s may still have perfect vision. There are, however, a few markers that can indicate a drop in driving ability.”
Stripping someone of their independence and mobility with an arbitrary age limit is difficult. It depends on your health and ability to drive. With your GP, you should have check-ups to see if you’re still up to the demands of the road and it may be necessary to give up driving if you experience:
- confusion while driving;
- feeling startled or afraid while driving, for example being uncomfortable with the speed of other cars on the road;
- passengers express concern or fear when travelling with a driver;
- diagnosis of an illness which may impair cognitive skills, such as Parkinson’s Disease, Alzheimer's or dementia;
- slower reflexes and reaction times (for example, other cars or pedestrians often catch you by surprise);
- vision or hearing problems;
- more than one minor accident in a short period, for example fender benders or parking lot scrapes; or
- you get lost, even on roads you know.
The AA advises elderly motorists to talk to their doctor about health problems that could get in the way of driving safely, for example stiffness or joint pain that makes it hard to turn your head or the steering wheel.
Another option is talking to family and friends about transportation needs, as they may be able to help, or think about using ride-sharing apps as a way to get around.
“Driving gives people a sense of independence and freedom and it may be difficult for people with the conditions listed to give up driving,” said Beard.
“It’s a sensitive topic in many households, so our advice is to approach it carefully and with consideration of the person involved and how they might react. It’s always best to be honest and if the driver is not able to negotiate a vehicle and traffic with safety and concern, they pose a danger to themselves and to other road users.”
At what age are you too old to drive?
