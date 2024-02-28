news

Musk says new Tesla Roadster will start shipping next year

28 February 2024 - 10:13 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Tesla announced the Roadster, a battery-powered four-seater, at the end of 2017, which was originally set to be launched in 2020.
Tesla announced the Roadster, a battery-powered four-seater, at the end of 2017, which was originally set to be launched in 2020.
Image: Supplied

Tesla will aim to ship its Roadster electric sports car next year, the electric vehicle maker's CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday.

“Tonight [Wednesday], we radically increased the design goals for the new Tesla Roadster,” Musk said in a post on X, adding the Roadster's production design will be completed and unveiled by the end of this year.

Tesla announced the Roadster, a battery-powered four-seater, at the end of 2017, which was originally set to be launched in 2020.

Musk in 2021 pushed the launch of the Roadster to 2023, citing global supply chain bottlenecks. In 2023, Musk said Tesla hopes to start production of its long-delayed next-generation Roadster electric sports car next year. 

MORE:

Toyota’s global output up by 7% in January

Toyota said on Wednesday global vehicle production rose by 7% in January, marking a year-on-year increase for the 13th straight month as the carmaker ...
Motoring
14 hours ago

Motorists warned of criminals masquerading as traffic police

Gauteng traffic police (GTP) have urged motorists to beware of criminals posing as traffic officers with the intention of kidnapping, robbing or ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Renault leads Europe's EV defence in Geneva as Chinese rivals expand

Renault and China-owned MG launched new electrified cars in Europe at the Geneva car show on Monday as Chinese carmakers seek to take more market ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner cleared on charges of misconduct Motorsport
  2. This is what the new BMW 5 Series costs in South Africa New Models
  3. Verstappen says Horner is ‘very important’ to Red Bull’s success Motorsport
  4. GWM to launch new bakkies and Haval SUVs in South Africa New Models
  5. Botterill and Cummings fly the flag for Toyota Gazoo Racing on Dakar stage 9 Motorsport

Latest Videos

Lakewood Church Shooting - Bodycam, Related Video, Released. Houston, TX from ...
South Africa's ANC launches election manifesto - AP explains