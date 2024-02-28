Tesla announced the Roadster, a battery-powered four-seater, at the end of 2017, which was originally set to be launched in 2020.
Musk says new Tesla Roadster will start shipping next year
Image: Supplied
Tesla will aim to ship its Roadster electric sports car next year, the electric vehicle maker's CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday.
“Tonight [Wednesday], we radically increased the design goals for the new Tesla Roadster,” Musk said in a post on X, adding the Roadster's production design will be completed and unveiled by the end of this year.
