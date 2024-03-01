Polestar is interested in raising more equity, its CFO Per Ansgar told an investor call on Thursday.
Ansgar spoke a day after the firm said it had raised a $950m (about R18,214,616,000) loan from a bank syndicate, helping to fill a gap left when Volvo said earlier this month it would stop funding the electric carmaker.
"I would like to have more equity into the company, and will try to do some equity raising to make sure we don't have the remaining need and also to strengthen our balance sheet," he said.
Polestar lacks an additional $350m (about R6,710,648,000) to reach the $1.3 bn (about R24,924,627,000) in external funding it has said it needs to break even in 2025.
Geely, which is one of the companies who founded Polestar and recently received a large stake after Volvo's exit, said on Wednesday it intends to participate in future financing activities when required.
Image: Supplied
