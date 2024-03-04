news

BMW M Motorsport and Lego join forces for new model set

04 March 2024 - 16:04 By Motoring Staff
The BMW M Hybrid V8 and M4 GT3 are now available as 676-piece Lego Speed Champions set.
Image: Supplied

BMW M Motorsport and Lego have announced a new Speed Champions set ahead of the upcoming motorsport season.

Designed to appeal to motorsport enthusiasts of all ages, the set features two competition racing cars from BMW M Motorsport: the BMW M Hybrid V8 and the BMW M4 GT3. These two racers will front the marque's bid for glory at events including the 24 Hours of Le Mans on June 15-16.

With 676 pieces, the set offers a detailed and authentic building experience. Builders can recreate the distinctive features of the BMW M Motorsport cars, including the paintwork, diffusers, exhaust tailpipes, and spoilers. The set also includes interior details and removable roofs, allowing for the placement of racing driver figures in the cockpits.

The new Speed Champions set is expected to excite younger motorsport fans aged nine and above, as well as provide a compelling experience for more seasoned collectors. 

