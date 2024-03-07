Stellantis extends slowdown at Turin plant due to weak EV demand

Stellantis will extend a period of reduced operations at its Mirafiori complex in Italy due to weak demand for its fully-electric Fiat 500 small car and Maserati models, the UILM union said on Tuesday.

The stoppage, which started on February 12, had already been extended to March 30, but the carmaker has now informed unions that the furlough period will end only on April 20, UILM said in a statement.

It will involve over 2,200 workers at the plant, located in Turin.

A spokesperson for Stellantis confirmed the news provided by the UILM union.

During the period, Mirafiori will continue to operate at a reduced rate of one eight-hour daily shift, instead of the two regular ones, as it has happened since mid-February, except for the current week, when the plant was totally stopped.

Italy last month launched a new plan, worth €950m (R19.5bn) for this year, to help drivers switch to cleaner vehicles, which includes subsidies of up to €13,750 for the purchases of fully-electric cars.

The scheme however has not yet become effective, prompting some potential buyers to delay purchases.