news

Four killed as race car hits spectators at Hungary rally

25 March 2024 - 07:55 By Reuters and Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The rally car is taken away after crashing into a crowd in Hungary.
The rally car is taken away after crashing into a crowd in Hungary.
Image: Reuters

Four people were killed and at least eight were injured when a race car drifted off-road and hit spectators at a rally in northern Hungary on Sunday, authorities said.

The incident occurred between the Hungarian towns of Labatlan and Bajot, around 60km north of the capital Budapest. Police said they did not yet know the reason for the crash. The car was competing in the Esztergom-Nyerges rally.

Police said the vehicle drifted off-road and into spectators standing behind a barrier, causing organisers to halt the race.

Ambulances and rescue helicopters arrived at the scene, the emergency services told news site Index.hu.

Index.hu reported one child was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, another person was seriously injured and six people suffered lighter injuries.

Ferrari's Sainz wins Australian Grand Prix

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz won the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday in a triumphant return two weeks after appendicitis surgery as Red Bull's world ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Martin wins Portuguese GP while Acosta earns first podium

Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin won the Portuguese Grand Prix at the Algarve International Circuit on Sunday to take the MotoGP championship lead, while ...
Motoring
22 hours ago

Rare find of 150 classic cars to be auctioned in Mzansi

The late Louis Coetzer’s trove, recently discovered in a barn in Barkly East, will be auctioned by Creative Rides from March 25
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ferrari's Sainz on how he went from hospital to hero Motorsport
  2. LDV entering South African market with T60 pick-up news
  3. Northvolt says speed of EV growth slowing but trend remains news
  4. Would you buy this bizarre 48-cylinder motorcycle for R1.4m? news
  5. Lucid signs deal to raise $1bn from Saudi Arabia's PIF affiliate news

Latest Videos

Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack
Embattled head of South Africa's parliament in bid to stop possible arrest